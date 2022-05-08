WATCH NOW: Sioux Center project seeks to increase affordable housing supply

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A pair of houses being built in a development on the north side of Sioux Center are intended to help address a shortage of affordable housing in the growing Sioux County city.

Farmers Co-Op Society, headquartered in Sioux Center, announced a project with the How-To Building Center (which itself is part of the co-op) and the Sioux Center Land Development Corporation this spring to build a pair of entry-level homes.

Construction has begun on the two homes -- single-story, three-bedroom, two-bathroom residences with about 1,400 square feet of living space each, plus a basement and two-stall attached garage. Eric Cleveringa, service manager with How-To, the general contractor, said the houses should be finished by the early fall.

Once they come on the market, tbe houses could cost around $300,000 or slightly more, most of which covers the cost of building materials, the lots and the labor.

"We're not looking to make a lot of money on these houses," Cleveringa said. "It's hard to even say what affordable is in this current market."

Dennis Dokter, Sioux Center's economic development director, said the need for more housing is acute. Once upon a time, he said, there would have typically been about around 70 or 80 houses listed for sale in the Sioux Center area. Today, there's only a fraction of that number listed.

A search of real-estate listings in Sioux Center showed perhaps half a dozen houses for sale at present. Rental listings are also few and far between.

"The sheer number of houses on the market is minimal right now, and I think you see that in all markets," Dokter said.

Housing prices have risen to extraordinary levels across much of the U.S., and housing availability has been quite low. In January of this year, more than half of the homes sold in the country went for more than their list price as buyers bid against one another for homes. The median price of a house in the United States is now $375,300, up 15 percent from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Several large employers in Sioux Center -- among them Farmers Co-Op, How-To, Pella Windows, Interstates, Sioux Center Health and Dordt University -- have drawn new residents to the city of more than 8,000 people. U.S. Census data shows that Sioux Center has posted marked population increases in every decade of its existence, most recently, an increase of about 16.8 percent, or more than 1,000 new residents, between 2010 and 2020.

"The community is just growing. Growing pretty quickly," said Jen Sawyer, director of marketing and communications with Farmers Co-Op Society. "It's not just Sioux Center. It would be all the surrounding areas. It's hard to find a home here. People are looking, and it's just challenging."

The co-op's project, Sawyer said, has been in the works for a little more than a year.

Employers looking for new hires have begun to run up against the limited availability of housing in Sioux Center, a situation familiar to cities in metro Sioux City.

"There's just not a whole lot out there for potential housing," Cleveringa said.

The city of Sioux Center, Dokter said, is awaiting the results of a housing needs assessment. The report, he added, should serve to reassure developers that the demand is there for any speculative houses or apartment complexes they might choose to build. "It's documented here, that there's a need, and if you build, people will come."

Two houses, Sawyer said, is "a small, small bucket," but it is a starting point. Depending on how everything goes with the first two homes, the project could expand into surrounding communities.

"We see the opportunity in other communities, we just hope that we can find good partners," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.