WATCH NOW: Sioux City gets its first Tesla supercharger amid growth in electric vehicle ownership

"We've got a bunch of family in Sioux City. For about a year or two before I bought my car, every time my family would go anywhere, I would plot it out to see if I could make it with one of these fancy Teslas that I wanted so bad. And the only trip I could never make was to Sioux City and back," said Klindt, who was born in Sioux City and raised in Sac City.

Bulk and Bernstein both said the 15 or 20 minutes' wait while the Tesla is super-charging -- compared to a minute or two at a gas pump -- isn't as great an inconvenience as it might seem at first bat.

"I kind of pull over, I take a break, sometimes I'll get something to eat, if I get something to eat, it usually takes me more than 20 minutes," Bernstein said.

Dave Rowland, who owns a Tesla Model 3 and a Model S, used Sioux City's Tesla charger twice in the first week of June, during a trip into Nebraska and back to his home in the Okoboji area. He was delighted by the speed -- it charged his car at about 800-plus miles per hour.

"It's the fastest supercharger that we've used to date," he said.