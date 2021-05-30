WATCH NOW: Sioux City man finds success making, selling bottled horchata

At present, Mendoza is making about 1,200 16-oz bottles of horchata a week, and is testing the shelf stability of four-gallon "party" jugs. It's been flying off the shelf, and apparently there's been some degree of frenzy buying due to the limited availability.

Mendoza said his horchata has received a lot of positive feedback on social media, although fans sometimes feel disappointed by the limited availability.

"I'll see pictures of people buying like 10 at a time, 15, just because they know they're not going to have it the next day, or it's going to be out by the end of the day," Mendoza said. "That's how I'm kind of seeing it. Even the store's having people call them, 'Hey, can you save me 10?'"

For the time being, Mendoza has no plans to sell Lovechatas at any of South Sioux City's other Hispanic grocery stores or the other food trucks, partly because he can't keep up with demand at Maria's and Daga's as it is. He's also worried that the horchata could spoil if there were too many bottles on the shelf at a store where customers didn't buy as many.

"It costs a lot to do that -- I just haven't looked that far yet. Right now, my biggest battle is keeping both places stocked," he said.