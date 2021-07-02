WATCH NOW: Tyson unveils new 'Bright Blue' employee clinic in Storm Lake

The clinic is able to dispense a limited number of medications and certain prescriptions.

"We have a little bit of a mix between some over-the-counter stuff, like allergy medications, heartburn medications, Tylenol, that type of stuff. And then we also carry some prescription medications, so if someone comes in and they're newly diagnosed with hypertension, we can give them something out of our cabinet to get them started and get them started, and get them stable, and then after that we utilize whatever local pharmacy they choose or mail-order," said Kelcee Jarrard, a nurse practitioner at the clinic.

"And then we also carry all the main antibiotics as well, so if somebody comes in with an ear infection, we can diagnose them, and treat them and give them their meds, and out the door they go."

The health center is aimed at personal health, and does not offer occupational health services, such as prevention or treatment of on-the-job injuries or other workplace-related healthcare. Those services are offered at Tyson's plants.

Coplein said some Tyson employees have struggled with access to the healthcare system, which can sometimes result in chronic conditions going untreated until the person lands in the emergency room.