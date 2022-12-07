Wells Enterprises, the makers of Blue Bunny Ice Cream, being acquired by Ferrero Group

LE MARS, Iowa — After more than 100 years of business, the world-famous Blue Bunny Ice Cream brand is being acquired by another company.

Wednesday morning, Wells Enterprises, which sells Blue Bunny as well as the Bomb Pop and Halo Top brands, announced it had reached an agreement with the Ferrero Group of Italy. A confectionary-focused business, Ferrero owns Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher.

Wells Enterprises got its start in 1913 as a business that did dairy delivery from a wagon. Over time, it grew to be the the largest family-owned ice cream producer in the United States.

In a statement, Mike Wells, the current CEO and member of the founding family, made clear the familiar frozen-treat company would be around for a long time to come.

"We are a 100-year-old company focused on adapting for the next 100 years," Wells said. "Ferrero is a likeminded company with a commitment to providing high-quality, premium sweet-packaged food products that bring joy to consumers around the world. This acquisition puts the business in the best possible hands, and I look forward to supporting the entire Wells team and Ferrero with the transition."

The company also made clear it intends to maintain its offices in Le Mars and continue production operations there as well as in Henderson, Nevada and Dunkirk, New York.

For the Ferrero Group, Executive Chairman Giovanni Ferrero said the move just made a great deal of sense.

"I strongly believe that Wells and Ferrero are the perfect match and would like to thank Mike Wells and the Wells family for entrusting ownership of this great company to us," Ferrero said.

Per a statement, the transaction should be closed by early 2023 and terms of the deal are not being made known to the public.

The Wells company has more than 4,000 employees around the United States and produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream each and every year.