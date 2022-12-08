Wells Enterprises, the makers of Blue Bunny Ice Cream, getting scooped up by Ferrero Group

LE MARS, Iowa — After more than 100 years of business, the world-famous Blue Bunny Ice Cream brand is being acquired by another company.

Wednesday morning, Wells Enterprises, which sells Blue Bunny as well as the Bomb Pop and Halo Top brands, announced it had reached an agreement with the Ferrero Group of Italy. A confectionary-focused business, Ferrero owns Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher.

Wells history and future plans

Wells Enterprises got its start in 1913 as a business, run by Fred H. Wells, that did dairy delivery from a wagon. Over time, it grew to be the the largest family owned ice cream producer in the United States.

In a statement, Mike Wells, the current CEO and member of the founding family, made clear the familiar frozen-treat company would be around for a long time to come.

"We are a 100-year-old company focused on adapting for the next 100 years," Mike Wells said. "Ferrero is a likeminded company with a commitment to providing high-quality, premium sweet-packaged food products that bring joy to consumers around the world. This acquisition puts the business in the best possible hands, and I look forward to supporting the entire Wells team and Ferrero with the transition."

By about 1925, Fred H. Wells and his sons began producing ice cream and were distributing it to Remsen and Alton, Iowa, by the next year, according to Wells Enterprises. In 1927, Harry C. Wells joined his brother Fred in a partnership to distribute ice cream in Sioux City. Fred D. Wells, Mike's father, was born to Harry in April of that year.

The following year, the brothers sold that distribution system to Fairmont Ice Cream. As a result, when they decided to sell ice cream again in Sioux City in the mid-1930s, they no longer held the rights to the Wells name.