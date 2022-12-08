Wells Enterprises, the makers of Blue Bunny Ice Cream, getting scooped up by Ferrero Group

LE MARS, Iowa — After more than 100 years of business, the world-famous Blue Bunny Ice Cream brand is being acquired by another company.
Wednesday morning, Wells Enterprises, which sells Blue Bunny as well as the Bomb Pop and Halo Top brands, announced it had reached an agreement with the Ferrero Group of Italy. A confectionary-focused business, Ferrero owns Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher.
Wells Enterprises got its start in 1913 as a business, run by Fred H. Wells, that did dairy delivery from a wagon. Over time, it grew to be the the largest family owned ice cream producer in the United States.
In a statement, Mike Wells, the current CEO and member of the founding family, made clear the familiar frozen-treat company would be around for a long time to come.
"We are a 100-year-old company focused on adapting for the next 100 years," Mike Wells said. "Ferrero is a likeminded company with a commitment to providing high-quality, premium sweet-packaged food products that bring joy to consumers around the world. This acquisition puts the business in the best possible hands, and I look forward to supporting the entire Wells team and Ferrero with the transition."
By about 1925, Fred H. Wells and his sons began producing ice cream and were distributing it to Remsen and Alton, Iowa, by the next year, according to Wells Enterprises. In 1927, Harry C. Wells joined his brother Fred in a partnership to distribute ice cream in Sioux City. Fred D. Wells, Mike's father, was born to Harry in April of that year.
The following year, the brothers sold that distribution system to Fairmont Ice Cream. As a result, when they decided to sell ice cream again in Sioux City in the mid-1930s, they no longer held the rights to the Wells name.
So the company adopted a new brand name -- Blue Bunny, the end result of a "Name that Ice Cream" contest in The Sioux City Journal.
Wells Enterprises CEO Mike Well, left, Rob Kelly, CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa and NASCAR driver Jimmy Johnson, prepare to unveil a special helmet during a media event held Thursday, March 21, 2013, at the Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor and Museum in Le Mars. Five-time NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Jimmy Johnson announced that Wells Enterprises, the maker of Blue Bunny ice cream, is the title sponsor of his foundation's Helmet of Hope charity. The first charity to receive a $10,000 grant is Make-A-Wish of Iowa.
A gallon of Blue Bunny-branded milk whole milk is shown next to a Blue Bunny and Land O Lakes co-branded 2% mikl in the dairy section of Sioux City's Gordon Drive HyVee Thursday, Jan. 15, 2009. Blue Bunny-branded milk will cease to be sold in the aftermath of Wells Dairy's sale of its milk division to Dean Foods last year.
Bottles of Blue Bunny-branded milk is shown in the dairy section of Sioux City's Gordon Drive HyVee Thursday, Jan. 15, 2009. Blue Bunny-branded milk will cease to be sold in the aftermath of Wells Dairy's sale of its milk division to Dean Foods last year.
Wells Dairy family member Doug Wells, center, talks with Le Mars Business Initiative Corp. president Jeff Peters, left, and Northwest REC board director Lyle Korver, right, after a groundbreaking ceremony for the company's new corporate office complex south and west of Le Mars, Iowa, Monday June 27, 2005.
Doris Beitelspacher slides a tray containing two samples of strawberry-flavored Blue Bunny ice cream to Amanda Susemihl, a member of a sensory panel that tasted the samples at the Wells Corporate Center, Wells Enterprises Inc., near Le Mars, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 30, 2011.
Lauren Wallace examines a survey question on the computer screen after tasting a type of Blue Bunny strawberry ice cream as part of a sensory panel exercise at Wells Corporate Center, Wells Enterprises Inc., near Le Mars, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 30, 2011.
Wells Dairy family members along with other dignitaries perform the ubiquitous shoveling during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new corporate office complex south and west of Le Mars Monday June 27, 2005.
2008 Republican presidential hopeful former Mass. Giv. Mitt Romney makes gestures while greeting potential caucus-goers at the Well's Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor in LeMars, Iowa, Thursday afternoon, May 31, 200. At right is Carol Schultz of Marathon, Iowa.
2008 Republican presidential hopeful former Mass. Giv. Mitt Romney takes a drink from a chocolate malt while meeting potential caucus-goers at the Well's Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor in LeMars, Iowa, Thursday afternoon, May 31, 2007.
Retired Wells Dairy employee Milo F. Manning eats a strawberry sundae Thursday, Sept. 23, 1999, at the Wells Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor, as a worker arranges plants in preparation for the parlor and adjacent welcome center's ribbon cutting.
Gallons of Wells’ Blue Bunny milk are shown at the Marketplace Hy-Vee store in Sioux City. Wells’ Dairy recently sold its milk plant to Dean Foods. As part of the sale, Dallas, Texas-based Dean, the nation’s largest dairy processor, gained limited rights to marketing Blue Bunny branded milk and yogurt.
The Wells’ Dairy ice cream parlor and Ice Cream Capital of the World Visitors Center is currently in this strip center on Business Highway 75 west of downtown Le Mars. It will be moving to a new, larger location in downtown Le Mars sometime in early 2011.
Wells’ Dairy will renovate this 1870s building at 115 Central Avenue NW in downtown Le Mars to hold its 1920s style ice cream parlor and museum exhibits and the Ice Cream Capital of the World Visitors Center. It will make the move in early 2011.
The Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor and Museum in Le Mars, Iowa, will move in June to the historic George E. Pew Company building. The two-story downtown structure, which dates to the 1870s, is being extensively renovated.
Workers lift a sheet of plywood up an opening to the second floor of the George E. Pew Company building, which is being renovated as the Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor and Museum. The old-fashioned parlor is scheduled to move to the downtown site in Le Mars in June.
Lisa Newton, Wells Enterprises' senior manager of talent acquisition, stits at a computer kiosk Friday, July 8, 2021, at the Le Mars, Iowa,-based company's Sioux City recruitment offices. The company, maker of Blue Bunny ice cream and frozen novelties, is among the many who is having a difficult time filling job opening.
2012 Republican presidential hopeful and former US Senator from Pennsylvania, Rick Santorum laughs while speaking to a group of women while campaigning at the Wells' Blue Bunny Ice cream parlor in LeMars, Iowa, Monday, June 27, 2012.
Dean Fiihr, Iowa House 515-281-0817PHOTO CAPTION: State Representative Wes Whitead, far left, looks on as Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack signs Senate File 2290, an economic growth package that includes new incentives for companies in leasing arrangements for construction or expansion projects. The bill passed the Iowa House and Senate yesterday and was signed in to law Wednesday morning in an effort to keep the Wells Blue Bunny expansion in Iowa. Shown in the photo, front row from left to right, Rep. Whitead, Rep. Doug Struyk of Council Bluffs, Rep. Clarence Hoffman of Charter Oak, and Rep. Ralph Klemme of Le Mars.
Wells Dairy north ice ceam plant manager Lyle Loutsch displays a 48-ounce containter of Disney Lion King Triples ice cream. The ice cream features three different chocolate flavors and three different kinds of character shaped candies. Loutsch is shown at the LeMars plant Tuesday, May 20, 2003.
A 48-ounce container of Disney Lion King Triples ice cream is filled at the Wells Dairy north ice cream plant Tuesday, May 20, 2003. The ice cream features three different chocolate flavors and three different kinds of character shaped candies.
Wells Dairy north ice ceam plant manager Lyle Loutsch displays the three charactor-shaped candies that will be mixed into Disney Lion King Triples ice cream. The ice cream features three different chocolate flavors and three different kinds of character shaped candies. Loutsch is shown at the LeMars plant Tuesday, May 20, 2003.
Doug Wells, left, chief operating officer for Wells Dairy, In Le Mars, Iowa, talks with St. George, Utah, city council member Larry Gardner, right, after touring the newly operational plant that Wells Dairy built in Utah, while enjoying a strawberry sundae crunch ice cream bar, Sept. 8, 2003.
Two cold warehouse workers for Wells Dairy in St. George, Utah, stack Blue Bunny ice cream half gallon containers onto pallets Sept. 8, 2003, for storage in the company's newly built plant in the western state, for future orders for ice cream in the western part of the United States.
Wells Dairy Chief Operating Officer Doug Wells, left, talks with St. George, Utah, Mayor David McArthur, right, Sept. 8, 2003, during a tour of Wells Dairy's newly built production plant in that state.
Wells Dairy CIP employee Kevin Schumacher cleans holding tanks, Sept, 8, 2003, that holds pasteurized milk used in making Blue Bunny ice cream products. Schumacher transfered from Le Mars, Iowa, to the company's newly built plant in St. George, Utah.
St. George, Utah, Wells Dairy employee Clint Rogers, left, cleans a holding tank and area, Septl, 8, 2003, for incoming raw products at the company's new ice cream production plant. The company's new plant started production the end of July, 2003.
Wells Dair Chief Operating Officer Doug Wells looks up into the Intec area, Sept. 8, 2003, where a quick freeze process hardens the newly made ice cream in the St. George, Utah, plant the company recently brought on-line.
Wells Dairy Chief Operating Officer Doug Wells, second from right and Vice President of Operations Roger Vincent, right, listen to Intec Operator Micah Shumway, far left, along with Washington County, Utah, Dixie Escalante Electric director of governmental affairs Royce Jones, second from left, about the quick freeze method used to begin the freezing process at the company's new ice cream production plant in St. George, Utah, Sept 8, 2003.
Wells Dairy employee Mike Gazafy moves Blue Bunny ice cream from his palette as he works in the huge minus 38 degree cold storage room that ice cream products are stored until shipping at the St. George, Utah, plant, Sept. 8, 2003.
St. George, Utah, Wells Dairy plant manager Paul Broadhead, in blue hard hat, talks with local business people and media about the minus 38 degree cold storage area at the newly opened ice cream production plant Sept. 8, 2003.
Andrew Wells, right, great grandson of the founders of Wells Dairy, is the tour group coordinator for the Blue Bunny Museum, and leads the Northside United Methodist Church group from Atlanta, Georgia, Monday, June 9, 2008, into the museum as he gives them a tour and talks about the history of the largest ice cream company in the world.