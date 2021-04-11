With an eye toward employee wellness, Wells Enterprises opens an onsite health clinic

Most exams and procedures conducted at the clinic are fully covered by Wells' PPO health insurance, though there is a $4 copay for drugs, regardless of the quantity. Employees who are uninsured or have a high-deductible plan can be seen for a "minimal copay," the company said.

Walk-ins are available for employees, though calling ahead is recommended. The clinic's hours are calibrated to accommodate workers on various shifts -- as early as 7 a.m. on Monday and Friday, as late as 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

"We would like to encourage (Wells employees) to come in for wellness exams. And we would do the same services that they might get at any other clinic," said Angela Anderson, a family nurse practitioner at the clinic. "So we would do the recommended labs and screenings, we can refer out for mammograms, and colonoscopies, and all of those recommended screenings and checkups."

The clinic is run by Everside Health, an outside contractor that runs employer-sponsored health centers. Everside had previously partnered with Wells after the pandemic struck, helping set up rapid testing COVID education for employees at Wells plants across the country. Anderson is an employee of Everside.

"They've been a good partner for us," said Lesley Bartholomew, Wells' director of communications.