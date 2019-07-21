GELITA USA marked the recent, gradual opening of its new collagen peptide unit in a lunch and tour on Thursday. The growing demand for the product for the health and beauty markets fueled a 30,000-square-foot expansion at the complex in the Port Neal industrial area.
SERGEANT BLUFF -- The collagen peptide market is hot.
So hot, in fact, it prompted the Gelita USA Inc. gelatin plant in the Port Neal industrial area to build a 30,000-square-foot production unit at the southeastern end of the complex just to make collagen peptide.
In a lunch and plant tour Thursday with Gelita executives, employees, representatives of GELITA business partners, area civic leaders and media, Gelita's global vice president, business unit collagen peptides Hans-Ulrich Frech said collagen peptides are all the rage in the health-wellness-beauty market segment.
"Normally I ask, 'Who knows collagen?' I think this is a stupid question," Frech said. "But maybe I can ask, who (is) using collagen? Raise your hand, if you know maybe somebody or you are using for more than one time, collagen."
DIRECTIONAL SIGN -- Don Meisner, Sioux City traffic engineer, and Tom Brant, administrative assistant in the city manager's office, discuss plans for installing 20 directional signs in Sioux City and outskirts of town, with Jim Ahrendt, president of the Sioux City Stockyards Boosters' club. The signs were purchased by the Boosters' club and are being installed by the Sioux City traffic and police departments to help route truck traffic quickly and efficiently through the city to the stockyards.
QUIMBY -- Henry and Duane Hempel, father and son cattle feeding partnership, from Quimby, la., are shown during a visit to the Sioux City stockyards. They sold a string of 53 head of 1,210 pound steers for $21.50. The cattle were mostly blacks, but the string included five head of thick Charolais steers.
OTO -- Wilbert Cloud, Oto, la., and his two sons, Charles and Robert, were visitors at the Sioux City stockyards a week ago, when the Clouds sold a set of heavy butchers. In that shipment 20 head averaged 401 pounds at $12.00 and 22 head of 298 pounders sold at $12.75.
ELK POINT - An Elk Point, S. D., cattle feeder, John Curry, is shown here looking over a load of heifers he sold a week ago at the Sioux City stockyards. The heifers were strictly choice and sold for $22.50.
MARCUS -- Clarence Pearson, Jr., Marcus, Iowa sold a consignment of reputation hi-choice to prime quality Angus slaughter heifers on the market the first week in January this year and took home the market top. Mr. Pearson had 24 bead of these heifers that weighed an average of 1,089 lbs. and sold for $24.50 per cwt.
ROYAL -- This picture includes over two tons of "beef-on-the-hoof." These Charolais steers, shown with their owner, Otto Haberman, Royal, la., tipped the scales at 2,005 pounds and 2,085 pounds, when they sold recently at the Sioux City stockyards. The two were a trained, pet project of Mr. Haberman's.
The Sioux City stockyards has issued its annual reminder to farmers and truckers in the Siouxland area that they can get unlimited quantities of fertilizer from the big 100,000 - ton manure pile at the stockyards. The manure is given free of charge except for a $1 per load charge to those who want their trucks loaded by the dragline the Stockyards Company operates at the manure pile. Those who load their own trucks will not be charged anything, it was explained. The dragline is operated from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The stockyards manure has been analyzed and found rich in the three elements needed most for soil in this area: Nitrogen, potash and phosphate.
A long-time Sioux City Stockyards shipper, Albert Schulter, Pender, Neb., visited the market with a consignment of slaughter steers late in December. Mr. Schulter is retiring after shipping his fat cattle to Sioux City for nearly 30 years. On his final shipment, he topped the market with 21 head of hi-choice to prime steers which sold for $24.50 per cwt weighing 1,150 lbs. Another 38 head of steers weighing an average of 1,222 lbs. sold at $24.00 per cwt.
Collagen, a protein found in the bodies of humans and animals, is a component of muscle, bones, skin and other organs and tissues. Products containing collagen peptide, derived from animal skins, has been touted in recent years as a youth restorative.
The worldwide collagen market is expected to be worth $6.63 billion by 2025, according to market research from Grand View Research. Compared to gelatin, collagen peptide is something of a value-added animal protein, being an ingredient in many higher-end health products and foods.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Gelita's management board decided two years ago to add collagen peptide to the Port Neal complex "due to excellent infrastructure and workforce" in the Sioux City metro area, according to a press release.
With the addition of the collagen peptide plant, the complex now has four production lines in all: two dedicated to gelatin, one "flex plant" that can be used for gelatin or collagen peptide and one dedicated to collagen peptide.
Pablo Silber, a general manager for Gelita USA, was reluctant to say how much collagen-making capacity the new production unit has, though he did acknowledge it's not up to full capacity yet.
"We actually started commissioning slowly sometime last year, and we're probably up to 70, 80 percent capacity at the moment," he said. "It's a work in progress."
SERGEANT BLUFF -- When demand for a certain product grows, a producer's got to keep up.
The oldest parts of the complex were built as the Kind & Knox gelatine plant in the 1960s. The German gelatin giant DGF Stoess AG, later to be called Gelita, purchased the plant in 1992, and renamed the plant Gelita USA in 2003.
Silber said the collagen plant will reach full capacity "in the next couple months." He estimated Gelita brought on roughly 30 employees at the collagen facility, bringing the total number of employees at Gelita USA to nearly 300.
Lara Niemann, a marketing director at Gelita USA, said the plant is the "largest single-site gelatin and collagen peptide production facility" in the United States.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy