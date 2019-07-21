{{featured_button_text}}
SERGEANT BLUFF -- The collagen peptide market is hot.

So hot, in fact, it prompted the Gelita USA Inc. gelatin plant in the Port Neal industrial area to build a 30,000-square-foot production unit at the southeastern end of the complex just to make collagen peptide. 

In a lunch and plant tour Thursday with Gelita executives, employees, representatives of GELITA business partners, area civic leaders and media, Gelita's global vice president, business unit collagen peptides Hans-Ulrich Frech said collagen peptides are all the rage in the health-wellness-beauty market segment. 

"Normally I ask, 'Who knows collagen?' I think this is a stupid question," Frech said. "But maybe I can ask, who (is) using collagen? Raise your hand, if you know maybe somebody or you are using for more than one time, collagen." 

A large number of hands in the room shot up.

Collagen, a protein found in the bodies of humans and animals, is a component of muscle, bones, skin and other organs and tissues. Products containing collagen peptide, derived from animal skins, has been touted in recent years as a youth restorative.

The worldwide collagen market is expected to be worth $6.63 billion by 2025, according to market research from Grand View Research. Compared to gelatin, collagen peptide is something of a value-added animal protein, being an ingredient in many higher-end health products and foods. 

GELITA plant collagen peptide

GELITA USA marked the recent, gradual opening of its new collagen peptide unit in a lunch and tour on Thursday. The growing demand for the product for the health and beauty markets fueled a 30,000-square-foot expansion at the complex in the Port Neal industrial area. 

Gelita's management board decided two years ago to add collagen peptide to the Port Neal complex "due to excellent infrastructure and workforce" in the Sioux City metro area, according to a press release. 

With the addition of the collagen peptide plant, the complex now has four production lines in all: two dedicated to gelatin, one "flex plant" that can be used for gelatin or collagen peptide and one dedicated to collagen peptide. 

Pablo Silber, a general manager for Gelita USA, was reluctant to say how much collagen-making capacity the new production unit has, though he did acknowledge it's not up to full capacity yet. 

"We actually started commissioning slowly sometime last year, and we're probably up to 70, 80 percent capacity at the moment," he said. "It's a work in progress." 

The oldest parts of the complex were built as the Kind & Knox gelatine plant in the 1960s. The German gelatin giant DGF Stoess AG, later to be called Gelita, purchased the plant in 1992, and renamed the plant Gelita USA in 2003. 

Silber said the collagen plant will reach full capacity "in the next couple months." He estimated Gelita brought on roughly 30 employees at the collagen facility, bringing the total number of employees at Gelita USA to nearly 300. 

Lara Niemann, a marketing director at Gelita USA, said the plant is the "largest single-site gelatin and collagen peptide production facility" in the United States. 

