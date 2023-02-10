OMAHA -- Two new stores are joining the mix at Nebraska Crossing, the Gretna outlet mall.

Yeti, known for its coolers and drink tumblers, is slated to open its doors at the mall on March 9.

A combination Coldstone Creamery and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is open now at the mall.

Coldstone is known for its custom ice cream, cakes, smoothies and shakes. Rocky Mountain Chocolate offers a variety of chocolate candies as well as caramel and candy apples.

