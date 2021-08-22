Young Northwest Iowa farmer finds place in beef leadership

HULL, Iowa — Craig Moss is a busy guy, but he says it’s important to find time to not only get the chores done, but to be an active voice for agriculture.
Moss, 38, farms near here in Sioux County, Iowa, with his wife Hayley and his parents, Arlan and Ruth Moss. They feed cattle and hogs and primarily grow corn and soybeans, although they have planted some oats, rye and forage sorghum recently.
Moss is the fifth generation to be part of the family’s Northwest Iowa farm.
Most of the cattle come from Montana, South Dakota, Kentucky or Missouri. Moss works with order buyers to purchase most of his cattle.
“We feed every bushel of corn we grow,” he says. “We think there is a lot of value in providing most of our own feed.”
In addition to corn, silage is chopped and high moisture corn is harvested.
Moss currently serves as northwest region vice president for the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.
After receiving his degree in animal science from South Dakota State University in 2006, he worked full-time selling feed for two years before starting part-time on the family farm in 2008. Moss joined the farming operation full-time in 2012.
“We expanded on the livestock side primarily, starting in 2007 and 2008 with the partnership in the sow farm,” he says. “We finish pigs here — all of the partners live within 5 miles or so of Hull, so it has worked out really well.”
In addition to making some changes on the livestock side of the operation, the family has made conservation a priority. About half of their corn acres and all of the soybean acres are no-till. Moss and his family were recently honored for their work at the Iowa State Fair.
He started becoming more active in ICA in 2012, participating in the association’s Young Cattleman’s Leadership Program.
“I learned quite a bit about ICA and the things they do on a daily basis, and that was pretty neat to see,” Moss says. “When I was doing that, being part of the ICA leadership really started appealing to me.”
In 2015, he participated in the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Young Cattlemen’s Conference. The 10-day trip took Moss to different regions across the U.S., including Washington, D.C.
“That was pretty impressive, getting to do all those things,” he says. “It was a very cool experience and really got me thinking about being more active.
“I was brought up with very good examples of being active, with my parents and grandfather being active in our church and community. It’s something I always wanted to do, and I would highly recommend joining the leadership of any organization you are passionate about.”
Moss says he and his family are pleased with how the farm is running and have no immediate plans to expand. He is hopeful there will be more generations of the family involved in the farm down the road, adding his two sons, Merritt and McCoy (ages 9 and 7) seem to enjoy farm life.