Young Northwest Iowa farmer finds place in beef leadership

In addition to making some changes on the livestock side of the operation, the family has made conservation a priority. About half of their corn acres and all of the soybean acres are no-till. Moss and his family were recently honored for their work at the Iowa State Fair.

He started becoming more active in ICA in 2012, participating in the association’s Young Cattleman’s Leadership Program.

“I learned quite a bit about ICA and the things they do on a daily basis, and that was pretty neat to see,” Moss says. “When I was doing that, being part of the ICA leadership really started appealing to me.”

In 2015, he participated in the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Young Cattlemen’s Conference. The 10-day trip took Moss to different regions across the U.S., including Washington, D.C.

“That was pretty impressive, getting to do all those things,” he says. “It was a very cool experience and really got me thinking about being more active.

“I was brought up with very good examples of being active, with my parents and grandfather being active in our church and community. It’s something I always wanted to do, and I would highly recommend joining the leadership of any organization you are passionate about.”