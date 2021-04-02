March hiring accelerated to 916K, yet many jobs remain lost

Friday's jobs report pointed to some challenges ahead. The number of people who have been out of work for six months or more — who tend to face a particularly hard time finding a job — increased. They now constitute more than 40% of the unemployed.

And the number of people who say they've permanently lost their jobs barely declined in March. Many of the people who did find jobs last month had been classified as temporarily unemployed.

But optimism is rising, in part because the $1,400 checks in Biden’s economic relief plan have sharply increased consumer spending, according to Bank of America’s tracking of its debit and credit cards. Spending jumped 23% in the third week of March compared with pre-pandemic levels, the bank said.