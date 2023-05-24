Wall Street is having fearful flashbacks to 2015, the last time a political standoff over the nation's borrowing limit caused the Treasury to postpone one of its regular monthly auctions of long-term debt. Bloomberg's Liz Capo McCormick reports.
NEW YORK — Wall Street fell again Wednesday as stocks tumbled worldwide on worries about the economy.
The S&P 500 dropped 0.7% after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Republicans and Democrats remain "far apart" in efforts to prevent a potentially disastrous default on the U.S. government's debt. The main U.S. stock index is on track for its worst week in more than two months.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 255 points, or 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.6%.
Other markets around the world fell even more. Stock indexes tumbled 1.7% in London, 1.9% in Frankfurt and 1.6% in Hong Kong.
Inflation in the United Kingdom remains worse than expected, raising worries that the Bank of England may keep hiking interest rates and squeezing its economy. In Germany, Europe's largest economy, business confidence fell. In China, worries remain about a weaker-than-hoped recovery from COVID-19 restrictions as tensions rise with the U.S. over technology and security.
The U.S. government could run out of cash to pay its bills as soon as June 1 unless Congress allows it to borrow more.
Traders work March 22 on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.
Seth Wenig, Associated Press
Fear has so far been concentrated in the bond market, where prices dropped for Treasury bills due to pay out around the date of a possible default. Price drops for bonds raise their yields.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.73% from 3.70% late Tuesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury rose to 4.37% from 4.33%.
Still, a measure of fear among stock investors on Wall Street climbed 8% and is near its highest level since March. That's when worries flared about the banking system under the weight of much higher interest rates.
Federal Reserve yanked interest rates up at the fastest pace in decades in hopes of getting high inflation under control. High rates hurt prices for stocks, bonds and other investments. That has many investors bracing for a recession.
Federal Reserve officials were divided earlier this month on whether to pause their rate hikes at their upcoming meeting in June, according to the minutes of their latest meeting.
Companies that reported stronger-than-expected results for the start of the year helped limit Wall Street's losses Wednesday.
Kohl's jumped 7.5% after reporting a surprise profit for its latest quarter, helped in part by momentum at its Sephora beauty shops. Analysts expected it to turn in a loss.
Homebuilder Toll Brothers rose 2.1% after reporting much better results than analysts expected for the latest quarter.
All told, the S&P 500 fell 30.34 to 4,115.24. The Dow dropped 255.59 to 32,799.92, and the Nasdaq lost 76.08 to 12,484.16.
Metros with the fewest homes for sale
Metros with the fewest homes for sale
April is typically the beginning of the spring homebuying season, but this year, fewer sellers than usual are putting their homes on the market. Homeowners who were able to
lock in record-low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021 aren't inclined to shop for a new house if that means getting a new mortgage. Institutional investors also snapped up huge numbers of single-family homes to turn into rental properties in recent years, while simultaneously, many older Americans are choosing to age in place.
The end result? About 20% fewer homes are being listed compared to the same time last year, according to
Realtor.com data.
Of course, some cities and towns have lower inventory than others. To find out which metropolitan areas had the fewest homes for sale in April,
Stacker consulted data from Realtor.com. Rankings were determined by the number of homes for sale per 10,000 residents. In the event of a tie, the total number of homes for sale was used. To be included, each metro had to have at least 75,000 residents. Metros include the main city as well as surrounding towns and suburbs.
Many of these metropolitan areas have home prices below the national median list price of $430,000, a sign affordability is top of mind for buyers. Keep reading to find out where prospective buyers are feeling the most competition for the fewest number of homes.
Canva
#35. Buffalo, New York
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 7
- Total active listings: 766
- New listings in April: 872
- Median list price: $249,900
Canva
#34. Rochester, New York
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 7
- Total active listings: 734
- New listings in April: 892
- Median list price: $264,900
Canva
#33. Fresno, California
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 7
- Total active listings: 681
- New listings in April: 672
- Median list price: $443,000
Canva
#32. Worcester, Massachusetts
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 7
- Total active listings: 674
- New listings in April: 916
- Median list price: $504,900
Canva
#31. Oxnard, California
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 7
- Total active listings: 571
- New listings in April: 552
- Median list price: $985,000
Jon Bilous. // Shutterstock
#30. Stockton, California
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 7
- Total active listings: 538
- New listings in April: 600
- Median list price: $579,000
Canva
#29. Reading, Pennsylvania
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 7
- Total active listings: 300
- New listings in April: 456
- Median list price: $309,950
Canva
#28. Vallejo, California
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 7
- Total active listings: 297
- New listings in April: 428
- Median list price: $605,280
California Droning // Shutterstock
#27. Elkhart, Indiana
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 7
- Total active listings: 140
- New listings in April: 152
- Median list price: $299,900
Canva
#26. Springfield, Illinois
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 7
- Total active listings: 137
- New listings in April: 224
- Median list price: $179,945
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#25. Oshkosh, Wisconsin
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 7
- Total active listings: 113
- New listings in April: 180
- Median list price: $331,987
Canva
#24. Lumberton, North Carolina
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 7
- Total active listings: 87
- New listings in April: 64
- Median list price: $261,900
Canva
#23. Ithaca, New York
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 7
- Total active listings: 69
- New listings in April: 68
- Median list price: $449,000
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock
#22. Bay City, Michigan
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 7
- Total active listings: 68
- New listings in April: 96
- Median list price: $177,500
Jake M Media // Shutterstock
#21. Midland, Michigan
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 7
- Total active listings: 62
- New listings in April: 76
- Median list price: $292,500
Canva
#20. Auburn, New York
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 7
- Total active listings: 54
- New listings in April: 56
- Median list price: $265,000
PQK // Shutterstock
#19. San Diego
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 6
- Total active listings: 1,948
- New listings in April: 2,144
- Median list price: $999,970
Dancestrokes // Shutterstock
#18. Springfield, Massachusetts
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 6
- Total active listings: 437
- New listings in April: 560
- Median list price: $369,000
Canva
#17. Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 6
- Total active listings: 327
- New listings in April: 416
- Median list price: $399,900
Canva
#16. Modesto, California
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 6
- Total active listings: 319
- New listings in April: 380
- Median list price: $520,000
Canva
#15. Salinas, California
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 6
- Total active listings: 272
- New listings in April: 196
- Median list price: $1,300,000
Canva
#14. Manchester, New Hampshire
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 6
- Total active listings: 248
- New listings in April: 400
- Median list price: $532,500
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#13. Santa Maria, California
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 6
- Total active listings: 247
- New listings in April: 200
- Median list price: $1,895,000
Canva
#12. Rockford, Illinois
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 6
- Total active listings: 196
- New listings in April: 312
- Median list price: $180,000
Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock
#11. Erie, Pennsylvania
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 6
- Total active listings: 173
- New listings in April: 172
- Median list price: $229,950
Canva
#10. El Centro, California
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 6
- Total active listings: 105
- New listings in April: 88
- Median list price: $354,950
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#9. Concord, New Hampshire
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 6
- Total active listings: 97
- New listings in April: 148
- Median list price: $522,450
Canva
#8. Springfield, Ohio
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 6
- Total active listings: 87
- New listings in April: 104
- Median list price: $157,250
James Marciniak // Shutterstock
#7. Wooster, Ohio
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 6
- Total active listings: 71
- New listings in April: 80
- Median list price: $239,450
Canva
#6. Farmington, New Mexico
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 6
- Total active listings: 69
- New listings in April: 64
- Median list price: $342,000
Canva
#5. Lafayette, Indiana
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 5
- Total active listings: 107
- New listings in April: 188
- Median list price: $329,000
Canva
#4. Wausau, Wisconsin
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 5
- Total active listings: 87
- New listings in April: 104
- Median list price: $272,950
Canva
#3. Lewiston, Maine
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 5
- Total active listings: 60
- New listings in April: 80
- Median list price: $324,900
Canva
#2. Mansfield, Ohio
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 5
- Total active listings: 57
- New listings in April: 112
- Median list price: $169,950
Donna Wickerham // Shutterstock
#1. San Jose, California
- Active listings per 10,000 residents: 4
- Total active listings: 884
- New listings in April: 1,128
- Median list price: $1,524,999
Data reporting by Elena Cox. Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Paris Close.
Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.