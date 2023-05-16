NEW YORK — Stocks on Wall Street sank Tuesday after Home Depot warned of flagging sales, the latest discouraging signal of an economy under pressure.

The S&P 500 fell 26.38 points, or 0.6%, to 4,109.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 336.46, or 1%, to 33,012.14, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 22.16, or 0.2%, to 12,343.05.

Energy producers were some of the heaviest weights on the market, as Exxon Mobil dropped 2.4% and Chevron fell 2.3%.

Home Depot fell 2.2% after saying its revenue weakened by more in the latest quarter than expected and cutting its forecast for sales.

Other big retailers, including Target and Walmart, are scheduled to report their results later this week.

U.S. households' resilient spending has been one of the main positives keeping the economy from sliding into a recession but measures of confidence among shoppers have been on the decline.

A report Tuesday said spending at U.S. retailers broadly rose last month but not by as much as economists expected.

"There's often a gap between how people say they feel and how they spend their money, but the retail sales report shows people are beginning to cut back on big ticket items and discretionary categories like sporting goods," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

Economists pointed to bright spots in the report, including stronger-than-expected gains after ignoring auto fuel costs. A separate report later in the morning also offered encouraging data: U.S. industrial production unexpectedly grew in April.

Treasury yields in the bond market rose following the reports. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, climbed to 3.54% from 3.51% late Monday. The two-year Treasury yield rose to 4.07% from 4.01%.

Big Tech and other high-growth stocks helped limit Wall Street's losses Tuesday. Amazon gained 2%, and Google's parent company, Alphabet, rallied 2.6%. They were the two strongest forces pushing upward when nearly 90% of the stocks on the S&P 500 fell.

Also looming over Wall Street is the threat of the U.S. government defaulting on its debt. That could occur as soon as June 1 unless Congress agrees to raise the credit limit set for the nation's borrowing.

Abroad, stocks in Shanghai fell 0.6%.

China's economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic faces pressure from sluggish consumer and export demand, a government official said Tuesday, with retail sales and other activity in April weaker than expected.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.7%, continuing a climb toward its highest level since the early 1990s. Stocks across Europe were modestly lower.

7 proven strategies to identify potential breakout stocks and boost your investment portfolio 7 proven strategies to identify potential breakout stocks and boost your investment portfolio 2. Watch for key market trends 5. Track a stock's relative strength