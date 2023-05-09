NEW YORK — Wall Street dipped Tuesday following some mixed earnings reports.

The S&P 500 fell 18.95 points, or 0.5%, to 4,119.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 56.88, or 0.2%, to 33,561.81, while the Nasdaq composite fell 77.36, or 0.6%, to 12,179.55.

PayPal fell 12.7% despite reporting better profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected. Analysts pointed to its forecast for how much profit it expects to wring out of each $1 of revenue, which may have disappointed some investors.

Electric automaker Lucid Group dropped 5.6% after reporting a worse loss than expected for the latest quarter.

Skyworks Solutions sank 5.2% after reporting profit for the first three months of the year that matched forecasts. The company's comments about weakness in demand from China for Android phones may have frightened investors.

On the winning side of Wall Street was Palantir Technologies. It soared 23.4% after reporting a stronger profit than expected and saying demand for its new artificial intelligence platform "is without precedent."

So far this earnings reporting season, the majority of companies have topped forecasts for first-quarter results. That's largely because expectations were low due to a slowing economy and high interest rates. Companies in the S&P 500 are still on track to report a second straight quarter of weaker profits from year-earlier levels.

Other worries are weighing on Wall Street.

The U.S. banking system is under stress following three high-profile bank failures since March. Hurt by much higher interest rates, smaller and mid-sized banks are scrambling to reassure everyone that their deposits are stable and they aren't at risk of a sudden exodus of customers.

Stocks of regional banks under heavy scrutiny were shaky Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp rose 2.3% after an earlier loss. Western Alliance Bancorp dropped 1.4% after swinging between losses and gains.

The next big milestone for the market will be Wednesday's report on inflation at the consumer level. Inflation has come down from its peak last summer, but it's remaining stubbornly high. That's raised uncertainty about what the Federal Reserve's next move will be.

The central bank has already yanked its benchmark interest rates to a range of 5% to 5.25%, up from from virtually zero early last year. High rates can undercut inflation by smothering the economy and hurting investment prices bluntly.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.52% from 3.51% late Monday. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.02% from 4%.

States where small businesses have the highest rates of survival States where small businesses have the highest rates of survival States in the Midwest had the highest 10-year survival rates