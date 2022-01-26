Mutual of Omaha, Stothert reveal plans for downtown Omaha skyscraper, streetcar system

Downtown Omaha would see a stunning new high rise corporate headquarters and the long-discussed midtown streetcar line would become a reality — with no projected tax increase — under a blockbuster development plan announced by Mutual of Omaha and Mayor Jean Stothert.

Mutual of Omaha will reshape the downtown skyline with its planned skyscraper headquarters that could become the city’s tallest. An architect’s concept rendering depicts a glassy 40-plus story building rising above the block currently occupied by the downtown library at 14th and Douglas Streets.

The tower would sit along the route of a three-mile city streetcar line that would run from the University of Nebraska Medical Center to Omaha’s riverfront. The mayor said rides on the streetcar will be free.

Stothert said vetted projections show the $225 million cost of building the streetcar system would be completely paid for by using tax-increment financing, harnessing the new property tax dollars generated by new developments along the line.

Those new developments would include not only the new Mutual headquarters but the sizable redevelopment of Mutual’s current midtown campus once the company vacates it to move its 4,000-employee Omaha workforce downtown.

“It’s the right time for Omaha to support a streetcar,” Stothert said. “Mutual of Omaha’s plan to build a new downtown headquarters is the first example of what is possible, and why now is the time. The momentum we have to change our urban core forever is undeniable.”

Indeed, while a number of rounds of city approvals are ahead over the next year, the plans jointly announced Wednesday by Stothert and Mutual of Omaha CEO James Blackledge carry the potential to visually and economically transform the landscape of both downtown and midtown Omaha.

The new Mutual tower will be the first significant addition to downtown Omaha’s skyline in almost a generation. There also may never have been a bigger single infusion of workers into Omaha’s downtown core.

And at a time businesses across the nation are crying out for skilled workers, Mutual and the city said the new developments will attract young professionals, talent and other new businesses into Omaha’s urban core.

“It about knocked me off my feet,” Stothert said of the first time she saw an image of Mutual’s new building. “We knew that site was prime real estate, and we knew whatever was going to go there had to be something really great. Because in the future when you see the skyline or picture of Omaha, this is what you're going to see.”

Plans call for construction to begin on both projects by next year, with both open and functioning by 2026.

While the two proposals are not technically linked, Blackledge said the city’s commitment to a modern streetcar line was critical to the decision of the Fortune 500 company to locate in the heart of downtown.

Not only does Mutual value having its new headquarters on the line, he said, the streetcar system brings enhanced financial value to the redevelopment of its current campus. Not only does that assure the midtown area will be viable without Mutual’s workforce, he said, it helps make possible the downtown skyscraper that will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to build.

Stothert agreed the two plans work in tandem. “James has made it very clear that they would not be able to build this tower . . . if the streetcar wasn't part of the plan,” she said. “That's why this is so important to announce these together.”

Proposals to build an Omaha streetcar system date back a quarter century to the administration of then-Mayor Hal Daub. But the lack of a plan to pay the massive cost of building the system has kept the idea from ever getting on track.

Stothert on Wednesday unveiled a streetcar financing and route plan that was developed in recent years by a Greater Omaha Chamber working group dedicated to enhancing Omaha’s urban core.

The streetcar system will primarily run east and west along Farnam and Harney Street and will be bookended by two major developments that are in the works: the $400 million riverfront parks and science museum to the east; and UNMC’s $2.6 billion Project NExT medical facility to the west.

But Stothert said it’s the new private developments in between that will be the key to paying for both the system’s construction and ongoing operating costs.

Everywhere streetcars have been built, they have attracted private development along the route that tends to exceed expectations, Stothert said. The city expects “extraordinary development” along the streetcar line, she said.

The city will then use tax-increment financing, or TIF, to capture a portion of the enhanced property tax dollars generated by the new developments to pay the startup costs for the streetcar system. Under TIF, the extra tax money from such projects is diverted to underwrite the redevelopment efforts, rather than boosting the property tax revenue that supports schools and other local governments.

While the estimated cost of building and launching the streetcar system is estimated at $225 million, Stothert said federal guidelines call for a 35% contingency in case of unexpected costs, so the city would need to raise $306 million.

But she said that should be more than covered by an estimated $354 million in generated TIF dollars. Those dollars come from three pots.

New developments on three blocks either side of the streetcar would contribute 25% of their TIF proceeds. That element alone is projected to generate $218 million.

Under authority it has under state law, the city also plans to extend the timeline of already existing TIF projects along the route from the current 15 years to 20 years. Those five additional years of payments would generate $50 million.

The third part will come from existing properties that see increased valuations within a special TIF district that will be established by the city, raising $86 million.

Stothert said the city will issue special revenue bonds and private placement bonds to pay for the system’s construction. The buyers of those bonds will be paid back over time by the TIF taxes paid each year by property owners.

The buyers of the bonds assume any risks with their investment, leaving little or no risk for taxpayers, she said.

Stothert said the city had the chamber group’s finance plan vetted both by a finance team at First National Bank of Omaha and the city’s bond counsel. She said both affirmed that it can be funded without any kind of tax increase.

If as expected there are additional TIF funds left after payments to bondholders, she said those dollars could be put to other good uses, including developing affordable housing, the cost of converting one-way downtown streets to two-way and improved pedestrian access.

Then there’s the estimated $6.4 million cost of operating the system annually. Stothert said that would be covered by parking revenues related to the new developments, including new parking garages planned along the streetcar route.

Given the lack of risk to taxpayers with the vetted plan, Stothert said she is comfortable going forward without first seeking some kind of voter approval — an element she has previously said a streetcar plan would need to have to earn her support.

“I understood the value of a streetcar, but nobody has told me how to pay for it and how to operate and maintain it without a tax increase,” she said. ”The urban core committee has presented a funding plan to me that works.”

Stothert said the streetcar system would be run as a city enterprise, overseen by a new city authority whose representatives would be appointed by the city, Metro Transit and the chamber. Since the city owns the system, Stothert said it makes sense for the city to operate it, with Metro as a partner. She said Metro officials have signed on to that plan.

All the elements of the plans are just proposals at this point, subject to City Council approval, Stothert said. The first elements of the plan could go to the council by March.

“I truly believe that this is the right thing for all of Omaha and truly the right thing for downtown right now,” Stothert said. “And it's going to be of great benefit to the city now and far, far into the future.”

One of the key developments along the streetcar route will be the new Mutual tower.

Mutual's new headquarters will arguably be the first major addition to the downtown Omaha skyline since Union Pacific announced its headquarters building in 2001, which opened in 2004. First National Tower, which at 45 stories is the city’s tallest building, was announced in 1998 and opened in 2002.

While the current library site has been discussed previously as a possible redevelopment site, it was only within the last four months that Mutual emerged as a potential occupant for that block, Stothert and Blackledge said.

Mutual for years has been studying its facilities needs and a potential new headquarters. Mutual was approached a year ago by developer Jason Lanoha, who proposed Mutual build its new headquarters downtown.

The developer’s focus, though, was putting the tower on the long-vacant block at 14th and Dodge where Union Pacific had its former headquarters.

Lanoha also suggested that Mutual ask the city if it would be willing to reroute its developing streetcar system to include the new headquarters site along its path. So Mutual approached the city in September with just such a plan.

At the time, the city was in the process of relocating the downtown library and considering a half dozen potential developments for the site.

Rather than mess with the streetcar route, the city instead offered up the library site to Mutual. Stothert credits the city economic development team of Troy Anderson and Kevin Andersen with hatching the idea, which she endorsed.

“We just felt like Mutual had a plan, it was viable and they were ready,” she said. “And I love that they have Omaha in their name.”

The rendering of the new headquarters released Wednesday shows a glass tower more than 40 stories tall. That makes it similar in size to the First National Tower.

Blackledge said the exact number of floors won’t be known until Mutual completes an ongoing study of its space needs in a post-pandemic world, when it’s believed many workers will continue to work remotely or in hybrid ways.

But given the size of Mutual’s current campus and Omaha workforce, he said, he believes the new building will be on the scale of the First National Tower or taller.

Just what takes shape in the redevelopment of Mutual’s current midtown campus will be up to the developer, though Mutual officials say they foresee the possibility of housing, corporate offices and retail, either in existing buildings or new ones.

In addition to its campus, Mutual developed the neighboring Midtown Crossing complex and owns land between Turner Park and Interstate 480 that is primed for development.

Blackledge said the tower is the chance to create an inspiring workplace for Mutual’s workers while contributing to making downtown Omaha vital. He said he’s excited that the new building will face Omaha’s new downtown and riverfront park redevelopment.

“We are inspired by the energy in downtown Omaha,” he said, “and recognize the importance of a vibrant urban core for the city’s future.”

