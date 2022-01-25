Lee Enterprises urges proxy vote to stop 'vulture hedge fund' takeover

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Lee Enterprises is urging shareholders to retain its existing executive committee, warning against Alden Global Capital, the "vulture hedge fund" seeking to acquire the media company.

Lee Enterprises owns the Sioux City Journal plus dozens of other publications across the country. It's the third-largest owner of newspapers in the United States.

Alden Global Capital is a New York City-based investment firm founded in 2007. Through acquisitions, it is now the second-largest owner of newspapers, behind Gannett, and owns the Chicago Tribune, The Denver Post, the St. Paul Pioneer Press and the Boston Herald. It is privately held.

Alden Global Capital made a failed hostile bid to buy Lee at $24 per share in November, when Lee was trading around $18 a share. The stock price has risen since, closing Monday at $32.58 per share.

Lee's board unanimously rejected Alden's offer. The hedge fund then tried to nominate three candidates to replace Lee's Executive Committee — Chairman Mary Junck, President and CEO Kevin Mowbray and Lead Independent Director Herbert Moloney.

Lee rejected the Alden's slate of candidates. Alden sued, and a trial is set for Feb. 7.

In a letter to shareholders sent Monday, Lee urged them to vote for its slate of candidates at the company's upcoming annual meeting.

"This year’s annual meeting is particularly important," the letter said. "A “Vulture Hedge Fund” is seeking to acquire Lee at a steep discount. Don't let it take value that belongs to you."

That's "an offer that grossly undervalues Lee and represents a 33% discount to our closing stock price as of January 21, 2022," the letter said. "We believe Alden remains set on buying Lee at a deeply discounted price and taking Lee’s upside away from you and the rest of our shareholders."

The letter also points to Lee's strategy for "rapid growth and expanded profitability," noting Lee was the "fastest growing digital subscriptions platform in the industry" in 2021, with 65% year-over-year growth in digital subscriptions.

"We remain on track to achieving our goal of having 900,000 digital-only subscribers by the end of 2026. Our full-service digital marketing services agency, Amplified, is also growing rapidly, with revenue up 43% last year, and we expect Amplified to generate $100 million annually in revenue by the end of 2023," the letter said.

Lee will hold its annual meeting March 10.

