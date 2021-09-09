 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska banks continue to shatter profit records
0 Comments
editor's pick

Nebraska banks continue to shatter profit records

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska's banks continue to crank out quarterly profit records.

Banks based in Nebraska earned $409 million in the second quarter, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which shattered the previous quarterly record of $352 million set in the first quarter of this year.

In the first six months of the year, Nebraska banks have earned $761 million, nearly 80% more than in the same period last year. That puts them on track to easily surpass the annual profit record of $1.032 billion set in 2020.

The second-quarter results in Nebraska were not quite as strong as banks nationwide, which nearly quadrupled their year-over-year earnings, but they were better than the collective results of smaller community banks, which saw their earnings grow only about 29%.

The FDIC said banks boosted their earnings despite lower interest rates thanks to strong economic growth and improved credit quality.

Nearly 78% of the state's banks earned more in the second quarter than they did in the second quarter of 2020, and less than 1.3% failed to make money in the quarter.

The nine banks headquartered in Lincoln collectively earned $58.1 million in the second quarter, a nearly 28% increase over the $45.5 million they earned in the second quarter of 2020.

Business logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News