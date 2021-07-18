Nebraska Corn Board helps pay for California ethanol pumps

The Nebraska Corn Board for years has given grants to Nebraska fuel retailers to incentivize them to add higher blends of ethanol, such as E-15 or E-85.

But now, the organization is going out of state to promote the fuel.

The Corn Board announced earlier this month that it partnered with a company called Pearson Fuels to put two E-85 pumps at stations in California, the first time it has provided a grant to help pay for pumps at a location out of state.

The two pumps are at stations in Chatsworth and Agoura Hills, both of which are Los Angeles-area suburbs.

While promoting corn-based fuel from conservative Nebraska to drivers in liberal California may seem like an odd marriage, it makes a lot of sense.

“California is the largest E-85 market in the country, and the demand opportunity is enormous,” said John Greer, a farmer from Edgar who is District 2 director for the Corn Board. "Plus, most of Nebraska’s ethanol is sold to California."