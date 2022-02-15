Nebraska counties could raise minimum wages under bill in Legislature

Nebraska counties could raise the minimum wage for people working within their borders under a bill heard Monday by the Legislature's Business and Labor Committee.

Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln introduced LB935, saying his goal is to let county leaders set wages that make sense for the local economy and local cost of living.

"This legislation is about local control," he said. "It doesn't make sense for that wage to be the same in the middle of Omaha and in downtown Alliance."

By itself, the proposal would not change minimum wages, Bostar said. That would have to be done through an ordinance adopted by the county board. But he noted there is pressure to increase wages as employers scramble to fill jobs in a pandemic-driven economy.

There is also an initiative petition drive under way that seeks to step up the state minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026, with cost-of-living adjustments in future years. A ballot initiative was used to set the current minimum wage at $9 an hour.

Under LB935, counties could exceed the state minimum wage but could not go below that level. The bill would allow employers to seek exemptions for employees who work in multiple counties, if paying different wage levels to those employees would be too burdensome.

Supporters, including union leaders and advocacy groups, argued that raising minimum wages would be good for workers and good for the economy, which they said would grow as people have more money to spend.

At the same time, letting counties set their own minimum wages would minimize some of the negative effects of a statewide increase, said Tim Mussack, with the Center for Rural Affairs.

He said county leaders could take into account local differences. He pointed out that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology calculated that the "living wage" for a single person would range from $12.89 an hour to $14.93 an hour in different Nebraska counties.

Opponents included business organizations and the Nebraska Association of County Officials.

Jon Cannon, executive director of the county group, said counties have not previously gotten involved with main street business decisions and said the idea requires more study.

He said the proposal could lead to counties stealing workers from their neighbors by raising wages, which would drive businesses in those surrounding counties to raise wages as well. For border counties, the effects could even spill across state lines, he said.

Bob Hallstrom, representing the Nebraska Federation of Independent Businesses and other business groups, cited concerns about the effects of higher wages on employers. Raising worker pay can reduce job creation by small business and would have ripple effects through higher-paid workers seeking raises and higher costs for wage-based benefits.

Bostar said his bill is modeled after a Colorado law passed a few years ago. Across the nation, five counties and 48 cities have adopted local minimum wages that exceed state and federal minimums, according to a tally by the University of California Berkeley Labor Center.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour hasn’t increased in more than a decade. Thirty states and Washington, D.C., have minimum wages higher than that — including Nebraska.

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approved the 2014 ballot initiative to boost the state’s minimum wage. The new minimum was phased in with two steps, going from $7.25 an hour to $8 an hour in 2015, then to $9 an hour in 2016.

