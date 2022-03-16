Nebraska reports bird flu in backyard flock in Merrick County

Nebraska has reported its first case of highly pathogenic avian flu in domesticated birds.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that the disease was found in a backyard flock in Merrick County.

“Unfortunately, Nebraska has joined a long list of states currently dealing with highly pathogenic avian influenza,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman.

He said state officials are working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure proper protocols are being followed to help control spread of the disease.

State Veterinarian Roger Dudley said the flock, which was described as small and mixed, has been quarantined and the birds will be euthanized and disposed of. Any poultry producers within a 6.2-mile surveillance zone around the affected site will also be expected to follow heightened biosecurity measures and be alert for signs of avian flu in any birds.

The disease has so far killed nearly 7 million chickens and turkeys in 13 states, including nearly 1 million in Iowa. Prior to Wednesday, Nebraska had not recorded a case in a commercial or backyard flock, although there had been three confirmed cases in wild geese, including one in Lincoln on March 7 that was the first evidence of the disease in the state.

The last time there was a major outbreak of avian flu in the U.S. was in 2015. It resulted in the deaths of about 50 million chickens and turkeys, including more than 5 million in Nebraska, causing egg and meat prices to soar. Bird flu hit more than 200 farms in 15 states, costing the federal government about $1 billion and the poultry industry an estimated $3 billion.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0