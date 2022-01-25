 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska sets another record low for unemployment rate

Christmas tree, 12.6

Nebraska Capitol Commission worker Jeff Gillett (right) and others lift the Christmas tree on Dec. 6. The state set another record low unemployment rate last month.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska once again set an all-time low unemployment rate in December.

The rate, which has set records five months in a row, declined to 1.7% last month, down from 1.8% in November. The rate was half as much as the 3.4% recorded in December 2020.

The December rate was a record not only for Nebraska but also for any state in records that go back to 1976.

The national unemployment rate in December was 3.9%, down from 4.2% in December and 6.7% a year ago.

“Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to drop, reaching another historical low in December,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release.

The number of filled jobs in the state declined by about 4,000 from December, but it was by more than 22,600 from a year ago. The number of people employed rose by about 2,700 over November and by more than 19,000 compared with December 2020.

In the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, the unemployment rate stayed steady from November to December at a record low of 1.1%. The rate in December 2020 was 3.2%.

People are also reading…

The Lincoln area saw the number of people employed and the number of filled jobs both fall by more than 1,700 from November to December. Compared with a year ago, the number of filled jobs was up by almost 6,800, while the number of people employed increased by more than 5,300.

The industries with the biggest job gains both in the Lincoln area and statewide were leisure and hospitality, and education and health services.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

