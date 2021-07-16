Nebraska unemployment rate drops further

Nebraska once again has the lowest unemployment rate in the country as the state continues its economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nebraska Department of Labor reported Friday that the June unemployment rate in the state was 2.5%, down from 2.6% in May and 6.7% in June 2020.

The 2.5% rate, which is the lowest rate in more than two decades, again gave the state the lowest unemployment rate in the country, a title it had held for several months up until May.

The state had nearly 5,000 more jobs in June than it did in May and a whopping 46,000 more jobs than in June of last year.

The unemployment rate in the Lincoln area ticked up slightly in June compared with May, going from 2.2% to 2.5%. But the rate was way down compared with a year ago, when it was 6.6%.

Both the local and state unemployment rates in June remained well below the national rate, which rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. The national rate in June 2020 was 11.1%.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0