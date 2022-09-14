One union rejects deal days ahead of rail strike deadline

FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train makes its way through Homestead, Pa., on April 27, 2022. Business and top officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, while talks continue between the nation's largest freight railroads and their unions.
Gene J. Puskar - staff, AP
FILE - A BNSF railroad train hauling carloads of coal from the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming is seen east of Hardin, Mont., on July 15, 2020. Business and top officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, while talks continue between the nation's largest freight railroads and their unions.
Matt Brown - staff, AP
An Amtrak passenger train and a freight train head northbound towards downtown Chicago Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Chicago. Business and government officials are preparing for a potential nationwide rail strike at the end of this week while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions.
OMAHA — Members of one union rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads Wednesday while three other unions remained at the bargaining table just days ahead of a strike deadline, threatening to intensify snarls in the nation's supply chain that have contributed to rising prices.
About 4,900 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19 voted to reject the tentative agreement negotiated by IAM leadership with the railroads, the union said Wednesday.
Railroads need to reach an agreement with all their unions to avert a Friday strike deadline.
Government officials and a variety of businesses are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike that would paralyze shipments of everything from crude and clothing to cars, a potential calamity for businesses that have struggled for more than two years due to COVID-19 related supply chain breakdowns.
There are 12 unions — one with two separate divisions — that must agree to the tentative deals. So far, nine had agreed to tentative deals and three others are still at the bargaining table. IAM members were the first to reject their deal while other votes are expected Wednesday.
The tentative deals are based on the recommendations of a Presidential Emergency Board Joe Biden appointed this summer that called for 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses in a five-year deal that’s retroactive to 2020. The deal also includes one additional paid leave day a year and higher health insurance costs.
The key unions that represent the conductors and engineers who drive trains are holding out in the hope that railroads will agree to go beyond those recommendations and address some of their concerns about unpredictable schedules and strict attendance policies that they say make it difficult to take any time off.
The many businesses that rely on railroads to deliver their raw materials and finished products say a rail strike would cause significant problems particularly for oil refineries, chemical businesses, auto makers and agricultural groups.
A freight rail strike would also disrupt passenger traffic because Amtrak and many commuter railroads operate on tracks owned by the freight railroads.
Most Unionized Occupations
Most Unionized Occupations
Private sector union membership has been declining for decades
Those employed in education services lead in union membership
Metros in NY State have the highest union membership rates
15. Carpenters
14. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers
Northeast Community College will play a key role in a new $25 million effort to help Nebraska become a national leader in robotic technologies and automation in the manufacturing and agriculture industries.
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train makes its way through Homestead, Pa., on April 27, 2022. Business and top officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, while talks continue between the nation's largest freight railroads and their unions.
FILE - A BNSF railroad train hauling carloads of coal from the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming is seen east of Hardin, Mont., on July 15, 2020. Business and top officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, while talks continue between the nation's largest freight railroads and their unions.
An Amtrak passenger train and a freight train head northbound towards downtown Chicago Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Chicago. Business and government officials are preparing for a potential nationwide rail strike at the end of this week while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions.