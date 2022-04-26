OSHA to release findings of investigation into Edwardsville Amazon warehouse collapse

EDWARDSVILLE — Federal officials will release on Tuesday the findings of an investigation into the collapse of an Amazon Inc. warehouse that killed six people during a tornado here last year.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it would release findings at 3 p.m. If the agency finds Amazon or its warehouse developers violated worker health or safety rules, it could issue citations or propose monetary penalties.

A section of the warehouse at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive South collapsed Dec. 10 as a tornado tore through the building. That same evening, several tornadoes ripped through more than a dozen states, leaving a trail of death and destruction for more than 200 miles.

In the days after the collapse, federal, state and local officials started looking into the condition of the building. Structural engineering experts questioned whether buildings constructed like the warehouse were appropriate for a climate expected to see more frequent tornadoes.

Then, last week, civil rights attorney Ben Crump filed two lawsuits against Amazon, the warehouse's developer TriStar Properties and builder, Contegra Construction, on behalf of the mother of a worker who died in the warehouse and three drivers who survived.

Another lawsuit filed in recent weeks included a report from a engineer with a regional search and rescue group who said he saw "significant structural issues" with the building that may have contributed to its failure.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Katie Kull • 314-340-8087 @KatieKull1 on Twitter kkull@post-dispatch.com

