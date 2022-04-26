 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert wire

OSHA to release findings of investigation into Edwardsville Amazon warehouse collapse

Amazon NWS damage assessment 01

Photos taken Dec. 11, 2021 for a National Weather Service storm damage assessment show how the concrete walls of an Amazon warehouse fell down after part of the roof came off during an EF-3 tornado the night before. Six people died at the facility that was built using tilt up construction methods, on Gateway Commerce Center near Edwardsville, Illinois.

 National Weather Service St. Louis

EDWARDSVILLE — Federal officials will release on Tuesday the findings of an investigation into the collapse of an Amazon Inc. warehouse that killed six people during a tornado here last year.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it would release findings at 3 p.m. If the agency finds Amazon or its warehouse developers violated worker health or safety rules, it could issue citations or propose monetary penalties.

A section of the warehouse at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive South collapsed Dec. 10 as a tornado tore through the building. That same evening, several tornadoes ripped through more than a dozen states, leaving a trail of death and destruction for more than 200 miles.

In the days after the collapse, federal, state and local officials started looking into the condition of the building. Structural engineering experts questioned whether buildings constructed like the warehouse were appropriate for a climate expected to see more frequent tornadoes.

Then, last week, civil rights attorney Ben Crump filed two lawsuits against Amazon, the warehouse's developer TriStar Properties and builder, Contegra Construction, on behalf of the mother of a worker who died in the warehouse and three drivers who survived.

Another lawsuit filed in recent weeks included a report from a engineer with a regional search and rescue group who said he saw "significant structural issues" with the building that may have contributed to its failure.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Katie Kull • 314-340-8087

@KatieKull1 on Twitter

kkull@post-dispatch.com

