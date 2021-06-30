Over 100 deaths may be tied to historic Northwest heat wave

A worker stands near a lift, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, as he works on a future Sound Transit light rail station near Federal Way, Wash., south of Seattle. The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and other cities moved inland Tuesday after consecutive days of record high temperatures far exceeding 100 degrees (37.7 degrees Celcius).
A person works near a window on a multi-unit building being constructed Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Federal Way, Wash., south of Seattle. The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and other cities moved inland Tuesday after consecutive days of record high temperatures far exceeding 100 degrees (37.7 degrees Celcius).
A display at an Olympia Federal Savings branch shows a temperature of 107 degrees Fahrenheit, Monday, June 28, 2021, in the early evening in Olympia, Wash. Seattle, Olympia, and other cities in the Pacific Northwest endured the hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave on Monday, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before on Sunday.
People walk near Pike Place Market, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Seattle. The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting an electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to resume rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand.
U.S. Postal Service letter carrier Alexis Chumney takes a long drink in front of a Wedgwood convenience store as temperatures pass a hundred degrees, Monday, June 28, 2021 in Seattle. Chumney, 28, is working a longer day than usual after some of her colleagues didn't make it into work during the record heat.
A person uses an umbrella for shade from the sun while walking near Pike Place Market, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Seattle. The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting an electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to resume rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand.
"We just needed to take a break," says Robert Peluso of Blanchard, as he and his dog Bailey cool off in the creek at Rathdrum's City Park on Tues. June 29, 2021, in Rathdrum, Idaho. He's training Bailey to be a service dog for PAWS For Veterans. PAWS provides funding for service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD. Robert has been in the Army for 22 years.
Cora Richardson, 7, cools off in the Rotary Fountain at Riverfront Park on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in downtown Spokane, Wash. Richardson, who visited the fountain with her father, Edwin Richardson, and her mother, Alexandra Richardson, noted that the water was the perfect temperature. According to the National Weather Service, Spokane experienced the hottest day on record Tuesday as as temperatures reached 109 degrees, breaking a previous high of 108 degrees set on Aug. 4, 1964.
People try to beat the heat at a beach in Chestermere, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days.
Young people try to beat the heat in an irrigation canal in Chestermere, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days.
People try to beat the heat at a beach in Chestermere, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days.
Avery Williams, right, 20, who was visiting Spokane from Brentwood, TN, wipes his face down and drinks water with his sister Camille, 16, lower left, as they escape the heat with their mother Heather Brentwood, not pictured, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at a downtown cooling center in the same building as the Looff Carrousel in Spokane, Wash.
With the temperature well over 100 degrees, Spokane, Wash., firefighter Sean Condon, left and Lt. Gabe Mills, assigned to the Alternative Response Unit of of Station 1, check on the welfare of a man in Mission Park in Spokane, Wash., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The special fire unit, which responds to low priority calls, has been kept busy during this week's heatwave.
Seattle pushed into uncharted - and unwelcome - territory with historic highs. The hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave scorched the Pacific Northwest on Monday, June 28, 2021, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before.
A parking garage sign shows the temperature at 96 degrees Fahrenheit in the shade, Monday, June 28, 2021, in downtown Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius).
Seattle broke another high temperature record on Monday as a heat wave engulfed the Pacific Northwest.
A child kicks water in a large puddle at Walter E. Hall Park on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Everett, Wa.
Aubrey Lovelace,12, heads down one of two new slides at the Southside Family Aquatics Facility, Monday, June 28, 2021. After being closed for nearly two-years, the Spokane County run aquatics park is back open to the public just in time to take the edge off the heat wave. Besides the new slides, more shade umbrellas have been added and the concessions are now run by the Spokane Indians baseball organization.
Carl Rocha, left, and Patrick Plummer, with Bills Heating & A/C Install air conditioning and a new furnace at a home on East Wabash Street, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. With temperatures forecast to hit over 100 degrees by Sunday, a rush of customers are keeping local A/C installers busy.
Kayakers and boaters ply the waters of Elliott Bay with the Seattle skyline behind during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The day before set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday.
Two people jump from a pedestrian bridge at Lake Union Park into the water during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. A day earlier, a record high was set for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday.
Sabina Ehmann and her daughter Vivian, visiting Seattle from North Carolina, are prepared with umbrellas to shield the sun during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday.
The sun shines near the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius).
Guests at Sunriver resort near Bend, Oregon line up to get into the pool on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 as temperatures were predicted to hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit. Seattle and Portland enjoyed some cooler weather Tuesday after a record-smashing heat wave but areas inland were still roasting.
As the temperatures climb into the 90s, "Indigo," age 24, takes a drink of water while beating the heat in the cooling center located at the Looff Carousel, Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Riverfront Park in Spokane, Wash.
A heat wave that brought record breaking triple-digit temperatures to Seattle is easing, a welcomed relief to residents and tourists.
Jenny Rol, right, holds her 14-month-old daughter Safi in a water feature to cool off at a park in Missoula, Montana, as temperatures approached 100 degrees on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. A heat wave has gripped the Pacific Northwest and is moving east.
John Ford, a worker with the Port of Seattle, paints near a railing at the Bell Street Cruise Terminal at Pier 66, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in downtown Seattle. Ford said it was only taking about 10 minutes for his paint to be dry enough to touch. Temperatures cooled considerably in western Washington, Oregon and British Columbia Wednesday after several days of record-breaking heat, but the interior regions of the region were still sweating through triple-digit temperatures as the weather system moved east.
By ANDREW SELSKY and JIM MORRIS
Associated Press
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The grim toll of the historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest became more apparent as authorities in Canada, Washington state and Oregon said Wednesday that they were investigating more than 100 deaths likely caused by scorching temperatures that shattered all-time records.
Oregon health officials said more than 60 deaths have been tied to the heat, with the state's largest county, Multnomah, blaming the weather for 45 deaths since the heat wave began Friday.
In Vancouver, British Columbia, police said they had responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since Friday. Washington state authorities had linked more than half-dozen deaths to the heat, but that number was likely to rise.
"Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.
The heat wave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest and worsened by human-caused climate change, which is making such extreme weather events more likely and more intense. Seattle, Portland and many other cities broke all-time heat records, with temperatures in some places reaching above 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 Celsius).
While the temperatures had cooled considerably in western Washington, Oregon and British Columbia by Wednesday, interior regions were still sweating through triple-digit temperatures as the weather system moved east into the intermountain West and the Plains.