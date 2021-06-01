Over 150 Omaha business leaders vow to address inequities stemming from systemic racism

He described the actions being taken so far as “seeds of continuous, systematic change” that could bear fruit in 10 or 15 years if they are followed through on. But as someone whose job includes finding diverse contractors and suppliers, he said more focus and effort are needed now to identify and help minority-owned businesses grow so they can take on major contracts. That’s especially true in construction, a traditional engine of wealth-building in Omaha.

“As a community we should have a vested interest in making sure that we figure out how to engage a community that traditionally has had to scratch and claw just to get crumbs,” Achola said. “This community’s goal ought to be to figure out a way to make sure that we identify folks and help them grow so that when these major projects are being rolled out, they’re ready to feast at the table, not just eat crumbs.”

The Omaha Public Power District and CHI Health are among a few major Omaha employers that are involved in both the chamber and Empowerment Network initiatives. Leaders from both entities said they had been working on diversity and inclusion before 2020.