Pillen businesses returned bulk of $7 million in pandemic loans

Farms and businesses associated with Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen received federally funded pandemic loans totaling $7.8 million last year — about $5 million of which was returned to the government.

The loans were provided through the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal program created to help farms, ranches, small businesses and nonprofits weather the economic storms created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All told, Nebraska entities got 114,684 PPP loans during two five-month periods in 2020 and 2021. Statewide, the loans totaled $5.39 billion.

Sixteen businesses affiliated with the Columbus-based Pillen Family Farms got loans to support 1,057 jobs, according to records released by the Small Business Administration. The loans ranged from $1.9 million for Platte Center West, a hog farming operation, to $63,025 for Pillen Family Farms Vet Services.

Sarah Pillen, co-CEO of Pillen Family Farms, said the money helped keep employees paid at a time of massive disruptions in the meatpacking industry that caused revenue losses further down the supply chain. At the time, there was no way to know how long the disruptions would last.

The loans were forgiven under the terms of the program; however, the businesses later returned $5.08 million of the total received, she said.

“Like livestock producers across the country, Pillen Family Farms suddenly faced not only the challenge of keeping employees on the job without normal revenues, but also the ongoing costs of caring for animals that couldn’t be sold (including feed, water, veterinary care, and utility costs),” she said in an email.

“The Trump administration’s support enabled farmers and ranchers to weather the massive market disruptions caused by COVID-19 and continue to produce America’s food supply, and we’re grateful,” she said.

Other candidates seeking the governor’s seat in 2022 declined to comment on Pillen’s use of the PPP loans, including GOP contenders Charles Herbster and Brett Lindstrom and Democratic candidate Carol Blood.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state had encouraged Nebraskans to apply for the loans if they were eligible.

“Every business was doing everything they could do to meet the challenges of the moment,” he said. “Just like everyone else, the Pillens were entitled to apply for this help. I applaud them for going above and beyond and repaying a large portion of their PPP, even when most of these loans are forgiven.”

No PPP loans were found for Nebraska-based entities tied to other announced gubernatorial candidates, to potential candidates Theresa Thibodeau and former Gov. Dave Heineman, or to Ricketts.