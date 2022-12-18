 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Poll: Holiday gifts are harder to afford; Elon Musk suspends several journalists from Twitter; and more business news ICYMI

The United Nations and the European Union have condemned the suspension of the Twitter accounts of several journalists.

Check out this week's Business Briefs, an encompassing look at top business news this week from the Associated Press, with a special spotlight on national business and the economy.

A diminished US workforce could lead Fed to keep rates high

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers are posting more job openings than they did before the pandemic struck 2½ years ago. Problem is, there aren’t enough applicants. The labor force is smaller than when the pandemic struck. The reasons vary — an unexpected wave of retirements, a drop in legal immigration, the loss of workers to COVID-19 deaths and illnesses. The result, though, is that employers are having to compete for a smaller pool of workers and to offer steadily higher pay to attract them. It’s a trend that economists say could fuel wage growth and high inflation well into 2023. As a result, the Fed is expected Wednesday to raise its benchmark short-term rate for a seventh time this year.

Full story here:

Inflation is slowing, but still high. What you need to know

NEW YORK (AP) — After reaching 40-year highs over the summer, price increases in the U.S. are now steadily easing. Consumer inflation slowed to 7.1% in November from a year earlier and to 0.1% from October, the government said Tuesday. Stripping out volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 6% over the past 12 months and 0.2% from October. Though inflation is slowing, prices remain steep, especially for food and many services. Here’s what you need to know about what’s happening now and what might come next.

Full story here:

AP-NORC Poll: Americans say holiday gifts harder to afford

According to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 69% of them say they have seen higher prices for holiday gifts in recent months, up from 58% last year. And 57% say it has been harder to afford the things they want to give, a dramatic increase from 40% one year ago. Price increases have especially impacted lower-income shoppers. Two-thirds of Americans in households earning less than $50,000 annually say they’ve had a harder time affording gifts and holiday meals this year.

Full story here:

High inflation and efforts to tame it defined 2022 economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — At times, 2022 felt like the 1970s or early ’80s. Inflation running rampant. A bleak outlook leaving people feeling sour and anxious. It wasn’t supposed to turn out like this. When the Federal Reserve’s policymakers made their 2022 forecasts a year ago, they felt almost cheery. It turns out they underestimated how much wage growth, supply shortages and the pent-up desire of consumers to spend would conspire to keep inflation high. But mainly what they didn’t foresee was that Russia would invade neighboring Ukraine in February this year — an act of shocking aggression that upended world trade in energy and farm products and sent oil, natural gas and grain prices soaring.

Full story here:

Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media

Elon Musk’s abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences. Individual reporters with The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other news agencies saw their accounts go dark Thursday. The suspensions continued Friday with the account of a Business Insider columnist who published a series of articles between 2018 and 2021 highlighting what she called dangerous Tesla manufacturing shortcomings. Many advertisers abandoned Twitter over content moderation questions after Musk acquired it in October. Now he risks a rupture with media organizations, which are among the most active on the platform.

Full story here:

$44M settlement in fraud case involving Iowa Medicaid insurer

$44M settlement in fraud case involving Iowa Medicaid insurer

The nation’s largest Medicaid insurer, the St. Louis-based Centene Corp, will pay $44.4 million to resolve claims the company overbilled Iowa’s privatized Medicaid program for pharmacy benefits and services. Iowa AG Tom Miller announced the settlement.

MacKenzie Scott Unveils New Website That Chronicles Donations

