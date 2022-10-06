Purina invests $156 million in Clinton, adds 96 workers

CLINTON — Jim Marshall has been employed at Purina for 27 years. Wednesday, he put on a bright orange hard hat to give tours of the new $156 million expansion introduced in Clinton.
"We've been able to build this from the ground up, and we are pretty proud of it," he said.
The Nestle Purina PetCare Company has had a footprint in Clinton since 1969. Over the last 53 years, the plant has grown to now employ 570 people. The latest expansion has expanded capacity and production while adding a new training center.
"We're always looking ahead to what's next for pet owners, our employees and the community," said factory manager Justin Wilkinson.
The Clinton factory is the kitchen for some of the company's most popular food and treats, as well as the hub for testing new products. Wilkinson said Purina makes more than 190 formulas, and many are exclusive to Clinton.
Purina’s Clinton factory produces some of the company’s most popular brands, and is a hub for innovative products. The pet food production expansion includes new cooking and packaging lines that will be used to make a variety of pet food brands, including Purina ONE, Purina Pro Plan and Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets.
Of the 96 newly hired positions, they range from technical to engineering. Work on the expansion began in 2020 and persisted despite setbacks thrown at them due to COVID-19. Workers have been in the new warehouse for the last year, he said.
Chief Technical Officer John Bear said there have been new changes to the Clinton factory but one thing remains the same: the commitment to employees and community. Clinton is just one of 20 facilities in the Purina network. The brand employs more than 1,370 people across the state of Iowa.
In addition to the expansion, Purina purchased a building adjacent to the factory. It has been retrofitted to include storage and packing for the Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements and Just Right brands. But, they aren't done yet.
"We're not done, so stay tuned," Bear warned.
Officials were tight-lipped about what is to come, but with the brand in more than 57 million households in the US alone, growth is expected. Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said he was thankful to have Purina in the area, and grateful for the commitment to the community.
"Having a great big brand such as Purina here in our backyard is an awesome thing," he said. "We're excited for this experience and we're excited for the opportunity it will bring the employees who live and work here."
Countries Iowa imports the most goods from
Countries Iowa imports the most goods from
Stacker
compiled a list of the countries Iowa imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Iowa.
KITAMU // Shutterstock
#30. Slovakia
- Imports: $33.4 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($28.6 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.0 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($642,796)
- Total trade: $43.3 million ($23.6 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $9.9 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($6.3 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.7 million)
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($313,272)
Peter Hanzes // Shutterstock
#29. Malaysia
- Imports: $34.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($23.2 million)
--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($1.7 million)
--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($1.6 million)
- Total trade: $88.0 million ($20.0 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $54.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Tanning & Dye Ext Etc; Dye, Paint, Putty Etc; Inks ($17.4 million)
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($6.0 million)
--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($5.3 million)
Patrick Foto // Shutterstock
#28. Finland
- Imports: $36.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($20.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.2 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($4.0 million)
- Total trade: $79.2 million ($6.8 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $43.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($24.7 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($11.9 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($2.1 million)
BlueOrange Studio // Shutterstock
#27. Singapore
- Imports: $36.5 million
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($24.0 million)
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($10.4 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($582,458)
- Total trade: $172.7 million ($99.8 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $136.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Tanning & Dye Ext Etc; Dye, Paint, Putty Etc; Inks ($39.5 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($15.5 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($13.4 million)
Sean Hsu // Shutterstock
#26. Argentina
- Imports: $39.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($23.5 million)
--- Cereals ($5.2 million)
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($2.3 million)
- Total trade: $117.9 million ($39.6 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $78.7 million
- Largest exports:
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($17.1 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($13.4 million)
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($11.9 million)
Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock
#25. Turkey
- Imports: $39.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($10.4 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($8.5 million)
--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($4.6 million)
- Total trade: $140.9 million ($62.6 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $101.7 million
- Largest exports:
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($66.6 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($8.6 million)
--- Animal, Vegetable Or Microbial Fats And Oils Etc ($5.1 million)
Olena Tur // Shutterstock
#24. Australia
- Imports: $39.8 million
- Largest imports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($28.0 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($5.7 million)
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($1.9 million)
- Total trade: $484.8 million ($405.3 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $445.1 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($108.5 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($103.8 million)
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($66.0 million)
Taras Vyshnya // Shutterstock
#23. Israel
- Imports: $45.6 million
- Largest imports:
--- Knitted Or Crocheted Fabrics ($22.3 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($4.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.7 million)
- Total trade: $126.4 million ($35.2 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $80.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Cereals ($28.1 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($22.0 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($11.2 million)
John Theodor // Shutterstock
#22. Belgium
- Imports: $45.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($22.4 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($3.0 million)
--- Soap Etc; Waxes, Polish Etc; Candles; Dental Preps ($2.9 million)
- Total trade: $177.9 million ($86.2 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $132.1 million
- Largest exports:
--- Organic Chemicals ($24.2 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($21.8 million)
--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($19.7 million)
S-F // Shutterstock
#21. Denmark
- Imports: $66.8 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($33.9 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($11.2 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.7 million)
- Total trade: $111.0 million ($22.7 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $44.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($14.5 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($7.4 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($6.2 million)
M. Vinuesa // Shutterstock
#20. Brazil
- Imports: $92.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($41.6 million)
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($22.9 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($8.3 million)
- Total trade: $666.1 million ($480.2 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $573.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($196.6 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($109.5 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($98.9 million)
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock
#19. Hungary
- Imports: $95.4 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($68.9 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($18.4 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($4.8 million)
- Total trade: $129.6 million ($61.2 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $34.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($29.7 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.7 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($1.2 million)
ZGPhotography // Shutterstock
#18. South Korea
- Imports: $106.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($45.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($16.9 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($16.0 million)
- Total trade: $469.8 million ($256.1 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $362.9 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($173.0 million)
--- Dairy Prods; Birds Eggs; Honey; Ed Animal Pr Nesoi ($26.5 million)
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($24.7 million)
Kampon // Shutterstock
#17. Poland
- Imports: $108.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($33.3 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($24.9 million)
--- Explosives; Pyrotechnics; Matches; Pyro Alloys Etc ($9.6 million)
- Total trade: $178.8 million ($37.7 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $70.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($26.1 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($22.6 million)
--- Toys, Games & Sport Equipment; Parts & Accessories ($4.1 million)
Nahlik // Shutterstock
#16. Spain
- Imports: $115.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($53.0 million)
--- Iron And Steel ($19.9 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($9.8 million)
- Total trade: $209.2 million ($20.7 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $94.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($24.2 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($18.6 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($15.1 million)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#15. Netherlands
- Imports: $115.6 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($69.5 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($10.7 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($9.2 million)
- Total trade: $516.1 million ($284.9 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $400.5 million
- Largest exports:
--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($182.0 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($97.0 million)
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($39.0 million)
Yasonya // Shutterstock
#14. Switzerland
- Imports: $121.6 million
- Largest imports:
--- Organic Chemicals ($94.8 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($8.8 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($7.4 million)
- Total trade: $166.1 million ($77.0 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $44.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Tanning & Dye Ext Etc; Dye, Paint, Putty Etc; Inks ($27.9 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($3.2 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.1 million)
Canva
#13. Thailand
- Imports: $137.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($56.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($25.0 million)
--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($16.8 million)
- Total trade: $213.3 million ($62.5 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $75.4 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($15.7 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($11.3 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($9.5 million)
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock
#12. Austria
- Imports: $158.7 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($116.0 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($12.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($11.3 million)
- Total trade: $187.5 million ($129.9 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $28.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($10.3 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($5.6 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.2 million)
MEDIAIMAG // Shutterstock
#11. Vietnam
- Imports: $177.5 million
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($62.5 million)
--- Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($29.9 million)
--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($21.4 million)
- Total trade: $239.2 million ($115.9 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $61.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($12.3 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($11.0 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($7.7 million)
Canva
#10. United Kingdom
- Imports: $200.1 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($60.8 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($19.6 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($19.2 million)
- Total trade: $528.8 million ($128.7 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $328.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($130.8 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($50.1 million)
--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($24.3 million)
Nataliya Hora // Shutterstock
#9. France
- Imports: $202.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($42.7 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($27.8 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($27.2 million)
- Total trade: $415.8 million ($11.5 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $213.7 million
- Largest exports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($66.2 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($61.5 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($26.0 million)
Tupungato // Shutterstock
#8. India
- Imports: $236.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($68.7 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($29.7 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($23.3 million)
- Total trade: $341.0 million ($131.0 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $105.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Organic Chemicals ($42.8 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($12.2 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($12.2 million)
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock
#7. Taiwan
- Imports: $260.4 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($59.4 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($39.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($30.3 million)
- Total trade: $476.9 million ($43.8 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $216.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($110.4 million)
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($36.6 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($14.2 million)
Canva
#6. Italy
- Imports: $404.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($252.2 million)
--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($25.9 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($23.3 million)
- Total trade: $581.9 million ($226.2 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $177.9 million
- Largest exports:
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($60.6 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($37.3 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($23.0 million)
Canva
#5. Japan
- Imports: $426.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($278.6 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($44.3 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($29.3 million)
- Total trade: $1.7 billion ($818.5 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $1.2 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($632.0 million)
--- Cereals ($202.9 million)
--- Prep Of Meat,of Fish,of Crustaceans Etc,of Insects ($87.3 million)
Canva
#4. Germany
- Imports: $808.4 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($328.4 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($136.9 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($54.6 million)
- Total trade: $1.5 billion ($127.4 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $681.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($189.6 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($110.5 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($82.3 million)
Canva
#3. China
- Imports: $1.6 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($341.1 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($278.5 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($265.4 million)
- Total trade: $2.5 billion ($670.8 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $925.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($351.3 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($78.2 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($61.1 million)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#2. Mexico
- Imports: $1.8 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($762.7 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($533.6 million)
--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($135.0 million)
- Total trade: $4.7 billion ($1.2 billion trade surplus)
- Exports: $3.0 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Cereals ($981.6 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($597.0 million)
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($270.0 million)
Aleksandar Todorovic // Shutterstock
#1. Canada
- Imports: $3.6 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($481.7 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($381.4 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($268.2 million)
- Total trade: $7.7 billion ($529.2 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $4.1 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.0 billion)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($543.9 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($277.4 million)
Canva
The business news you need
