Report: Nebraska economy poised to rebound from COVID-19

Nebraska will see a strong economic rebound this year and into next as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to fade.

That's the conclusion of a new three-year forecast from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council.

Employment levels will rise, ultimately returning to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, according to the forecast. Nebraska employment dropped by 3.7% in 2020 compared with 2019 but is expected to grow by 2.6% in 2021 and 1.5% in 2022 before returning to a more normal 0.9% rate in 2023.

The forecast suggests that the recovery in jobs will be strongest where losses were greatest, in the leisure and hospitality industry and in state and local government. Some job losses will be permanent, however, as the economy restructures. Retail trade employment, for example, is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“While many jobs will come back, the pandemic has accelerated long-term trends in the economy, such as shopping and working from home,” said Eric Thompson, an economist and director of the Bureau of Business Research.