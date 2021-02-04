Resistance to coup grows despite Myanmar's block of Facebook

A convoy of army vehicles patrol the streets in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. In the early hours of Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, the Myanmar army took over the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup over allegations of fraud in November's elections.
Supporters of Myanmar military wave Myanmar national flags and pictures of Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a rally supporting military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
A soldier stands guard at a checkpoint beside a military propaganda billboard in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
A convoy of army vehicles patrol the streets of Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
A convoy of army vehicles patrol the streets in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Army soldier man a makeshift roadside checkpoint in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
A police officer guards outside closed doors of the National League for Democracy party office, decorated with pictures of Aung San Suu Kyi, right, and party patron Tin Oo in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Pedestrians pass by a graffiti reading as "don't want dictatorship" in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2021. Myanmar's new military government has blocked access to Facebook as resistance to Monday's coup surged amid calls for civil disobedience to protest the ousting of the elected civilian government and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
A street vender displays mobile SIM cards in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2021.
A rickshaw driver checks his mobile phone in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2021.
A street vendor checks his mobile phone in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2021.
A street vendor checks his mobile phone in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Supporters of Myanmar military wave Myanmar national flags during a rally supporting military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Armed soldiers travel in a convoy of army vehicles patrolling in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
People clap to make noise as they participate in a civil disobedience action to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2021. About 70 recently elected lawmakers defied the new military government on Thursday by convening a symbolic meeting of the Parliament that was prevented from opening. They signed their oaths of office at a government guesthouse in the capital, Naypyitaw, where about 400 of them were detained in the aftermath of the takeover.
Supporters of Myanmar military wave Myanmar national flags and display banners during a rally supporting military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Banners read "we wish success to the military that gives and gets love from the people."
People beat pots and pans to make noise as they participate in a symbolic act of civil disobedience to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2021.
A man stands below a flag of the National League for Democracy party as people participate in an act of civil disobedience by making loud banging noises to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2021.
People beat pots and pans to make noise as they participate in a symbolic act of civil disobedience to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2021.
A man beats a plastic container to make noise as he participates in a symbolic act of civil disobedience to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Men flash a three-finger salute of protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2021.
People clap to make noise as they participate in a symbolic act of civil disobedience to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2021.
People clap to make noise as they participate in a symbolic act of civil disobedience to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2021.
A man waves a flag of National League for Democracy party as people participate in civil disobedience to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2021.
A flower vendor claps to make noise as she participates in aa symbolic act of civil disobedience to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2021.
A Myanmar national living in Thailand wears a face mask with the image of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The military announced Monday that it will take power for one year, accusing Suu Kyi's government of not investigating allegations of voter fraud in recent elections. Suu Kyi's party swept that vote and the military-backed party did poorly. The state Election Commission has refuted the allegations.
Myanmar nationals living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, during a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Myanmar nationals living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and display mobile phones with flash lights, during a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s new military government blocked access to Facebook as resistance to Monday's coup surged amid calls for civil disobedience to protest the ousting of the elected government and its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.
Facebook is how most people access the internet in Myanmar and the company urged that it be restored.
The military seized power shortly before a new session of Parliament was to convene on Monday and detained Suu Kyi and other top politicians. The takeover has been criticized by President Joe Biden and others internationally who pushed for the elected government to be restored.
The U.N. Security Council, in its first statement on the matter, “stressed the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence, and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.” While the U.S. and others have described the military's actions as a coup, the Security Council's unanimous statement did not.
The military has said it acted lawfully and constitutionally because the government had refused to address its complaints that last November’s general election, in which Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory, was marred by widespread voting irregularities. The state Election Commission has refuted the allegations.
About 70 recently elected lawmakers defied the new military government on Thursday by convening a symbolic meeting of the Parliament that was prevented from opening. They signed their oaths of office at a government guesthouse in the capital, Naypyitaw, where about 400 of them were detained in the aftermath of the takeover. They have since been told they can return to their home districts.