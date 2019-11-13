Rising heat and climate extremes mean questions, challenges for roads, power grid and other infrastructure

OLD MONROE, Mo. - Less than an hour north of St. Louis, Missouri Highway 79 has dealt with a range of complications and closures from major flooding in recent years. But even when the nearby Mississippi River is calm, the roadway can't catch a break from the elements - something illustrated this summer, when punishing heat caused its pavement to buckle, creating a bump that work crews had to fix.

With most of the U.S. exposed to hotter and ever more erratic climate conditions, roads like Highway 79 aren't the only types of infrastructure pushed to their breaking points. As society confronts an increasingly unfamiliar climate, there are signs that the engineered backbones of modern civilization are at risk across the U.S.: Rising seas spoiling water supplies. Power plants idled because water from ponds and rivers, used to cool generators, is no longer as chilly as it used to be. Dams threatened by torrential rains and runoff.

New extremes are testing roads, bridges, dams and utilities to unprecedented degrees, even as they age beyond their intended lifespan.