'Simple is beautiful': One-shot vaccine proves effective

Data is mixed on how well other vaccines being used around the world work, but the Pfizer and Moderna shots were 95% protective in large U.S. studies.

It's not fair to compare studies done before the record surges of recent months and discovery of new mutants — they might not turn out the same today, cautioned Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief.

The J&J protection is “good enough to help attack a pandemic,” Goodman said. “The advantage of having more vaccine, in a single shot, would be significant.”

Researchers tracked illnesses starting 28 days after vaccination -– about the time when, if participants were getting a two-dose variety instead, they would have needed another shot.

After Day 28, no one who got vaccinated needed hospitalization or died, regardless of whether they were exposed to the original virus or "these particularly nasty variants,” Mammen said. When the vaccinated did become infected, they had a milder illness.

All COVID-19 vaccines train the body to recognize the new coronavirus, usually by spotting the spikey protein that coats it. But they’re made in very different ways.