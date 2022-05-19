Siouxland Chamber of Commerce uses D.C. trip to make connections at national and local levels

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- At the 67th Siouxland/Washington Conference this week, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Barbara Sloniker said a delegation of around 35 area representatives was able to speak with six U.S. Senators and seven U.S. House members about issues affecting the tri-state region. But that wasn't necessarily the most important facet of the annual lobbying event.

"(A) value that sometimes gets overlooked is the interaction you see within our own group that's out here. They start to make connections and then, all of a sudden, if they have a project they want to do back in Siouxland now they know (someone)," Sloniker said on the phone on Thursday afternoon.

The group was particularly keen on discussing workforce recruitment, immigration, Section 8 housing, the Essential Air Service Program and improvements at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, she said.

"Those issues were probably brought up in almost every member meeting we’ve had," Sloniker said from the conference.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst has been one legislator pushing for overhaul of how the Section 8 federal housing program deals with so-called "portability," Sloniker said.

"What happens is, they get a voucher in Iowa, and they stay here for a year. And then they leave and they go to Illinois, for example. So they still get to use their voucher, but Iowa pays it, even though Illinois now has the the person living there," Sloniker said previously. At the conference, she added, "It doesn't make sense if we’re paying the bill."

As for the Essential Air Service program (which restricts airlines' abilities to abruptly pull out of smaller airports before a successor air-carrier is found, and furnishes subsidies to help defray the costs associated with flying to lower-traffic airports), Sloniker said every Siouxland legislator her group talked with was a strong advocate for EAS.

"They're all supportive of keeping good air service commercial air service at the Sioux Gateway Airport," she said. In March, SkyWest Airlines, the sole airline providing flights to the Sioux Gateway Airport, announced its desire to pull out of Sioux City and 28 other smaller markets due to a shortage in pilots.

And then, with upgrading aircraft and infrastructure at the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Sloniker said the most-recent commanders, Col. Sonya Morrison and Col. Mark Muckey, were both able to present on the necessity of bolstering the facilities.

"I think the message came across of how valuable it is to the community and to our nation's defense," she said.

Even though Sloniker acknowledged the Siouxland Chamber group could've used more time to chat with legislators about its priorities, she said it sometimes enough to just meet Congressional staffers.

"That's the beauty of the trip," Sloniker said. "When we actually come face to face with a staff person that really works on those particular issues. That really helps to have that connection."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

