Siouxland Community Foundation distributing $190,000 of proceeds from Big Give on Monday

Following a record-breaking year for the Siouxland Big Give event, which raised about $190,000, the Siouxland Community Foundation will now soon distribute those funds from the October online charity campaign.

According to a press release shared by Siouxland Community Foundation Executive Director Katie Roberts, the group is holding a check presentation on Monday, November 15 at 10 a.m. at the Tyson Event Center box office to offer the proceeds from the fourth annual Big Give.

"The work of a community foundation spans beyond the practice of giving. There is a tangible impact that can be seen in the lives of those these organizations serve," Board President for Siouxland Community Foundation Robert DeSmidt said in the release.

At the most-recent Big Give, almost 100 organizations, which do charity work in: arts, culture, education, environmental concerns, health, human services, veterans issues and youth, participated.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

