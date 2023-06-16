WASHINGTON, D.C. — Friday morning, the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) awarded more than $37.8 million to the MidAmerican Energy Company to boost high-speed internet infrastructure in the state of Iowa.

The project, one of 35 to receive funding through the Middle Mile grant program, will include building new routes for fiber internet connectivity, a release from the NTIA said. Added up, the 35 programs total about $930 million in investments.

"The project proposes a cost-effective approach of utilizing existing and planned communication networks to provide connectivity for ISPs to deliver broadband to end users in need," the release added.

In telecommunications, the "middle mile" refers to the physical fiber optic infrastructure needed to enable internet connectivity.

"Middle mile infrastructure bridges the gap between where information is stored and the people interacting with it – it's an essential part of reliable, high-speed Internet access," the federal government's "Broadband USA" webpage states. When the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021, it included an allotment of $65 billion for broadband development.

For Northwest Iowa, the counties of Buena Vista, Cherokee, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Sac, Sioux and Woodbury will see expanded internet infrastructure through the MidAmerican grant allocation, according to the release.

The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska also received a grant on Friday.

NTIA announced the Omaha Tribe had been awarded $38.02 million to bolster middle-mile internet infrastructure.

"The network will consist of 272 route miles of new fiber (and) 146 route miles of IRU dark fibers," the NTIA release said. That will include expansions into Dakota, Thurston and Wayne County in Nebraska as well as Monona County in Iowa.