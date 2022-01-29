Pregnant men, multi-racial handshakes, disco ball among 37 new emojis coming to Apple iOS

When Apple rolls out its iOS software’s latest update, 15.4, which is still in beta, it will come complete with 37 new emojis and variations of existing emojis for users to playfully message to one another, according to The Verge.

Emojipedia took to Twitter to showcase what the expected emojis will look like on Apple devices.

Among the new expressions users will have to chose from include a face melting away, an dotted outline of a neutral face, a hand over mouth emoji, a tearfully smiling emoji, a saluting emoji and a wide-eyed emoji with its hands covering its face, but peeking through its fingers.

New bodily expressions also join the mix including a potentially suggestive biting lip emoji, a pair of snapping fingers, two hands forming a heart and a finger pointing directly toward the recipient of the emoji.

Inanimate objects added include a playground slide, a jar, an X-ray, a disco ball, beans, a car wheel, a life preserver, a crutch and an empty bird’s nest, as well as one with eggs in it.

Also included are variations on the handshake emoji to be more diverse in skin color and in combinations of these.

Two emojis of pregnant men will also be added in the update.

Emoji appearance will vary by platform, meaning the new emojis may not look exactly the same on an iPhone versus an Android device, The Verge explained. It added that the Unicode Consortium is in charge of creating new emojis, which posted its own tweet with the new emojis looking slightly different from Emojipedia’s Apple renditions.

