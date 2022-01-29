 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pregnant men, multi-racial handshakes, disco ball among 37 new emojis coming to Apple iOS

When Apple rolls out its iOS software’s latest update, 15.4, which is still in beta, it will come complete with 37 new emojis and variations of existing emojis for users to playfully message to one another, according to The Verge.

Emojipedia took to Twitter to showcase what the expected emojis will look like on Apple devices.

Among the new expressions users will have to chose from include a face melting away, an dotted outline of a neutral face, a hand over mouth emoji, a tearfully smiling emoji, a saluting emoji and a wide-eyed emoji with its hands covering its face, but peeking through its fingers.

New bodily expressions also join the mix including a potentially suggestive biting lip emoji, a pair of snapping fingers, two hands forming a heart and a finger pointing directly toward the recipient of the emoji.

Inanimate objects added include a playground slide, a jar, an X-ray, a disco ball, beans, a car wheel, a life preserver, a crutch and an empty bird’s nest, as well as one with eggs in it.

Also included are variations on the handshake emoji to be more diverse in skin color and in combinations of these.

Two emojis of pregnant men will also be added in the update.

Emoji appearance will vary by platform, meaning the new emojis may not look exactly the same on an iPhone versus an Android device, The Verge explained. It added that the Unicode Consortium is in charge of creating new emojis, which posted its own tweet with the new emojis looking slightly different from Emojipedia’s Apple renditions.

What's been trending? SAT going digital, a hippo's birthday, and more

Catch up on trending stories that you might have missed.

Dolly Parton turns 76 today. Her life, in photos.

Happy 76th birthday, Dolly Parton. Here's a look back at the country music icon's career in photos.

FBI: Laundrie admitted killing Gabby Petito in notebook

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, the FBI announced Friday.

Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died. He was 74.

A look at the richest town in every state

The locations are ranked by the median household income, and ties are broken by the percentage of people annually earning more than $200,000.

How will COVID-19 end? Here’s a look at what happened with previous disease outbreaks

Pandemics, epidemics and outbreaks have plagued humans throughout history. Just in the past century, we’ve survived a few. How did those end? …

Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68

Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series "Baskets," has died.

Watch now: West Virginia reporter hit by car on live TV — and continues reporting

A reporter for a West Virginia television station was filming a live shot when a car unexpectedly hit her. She got up and finished her report anyway.

Pope Benedict XVI faulted in report over his handling of sexual abuse cases in German diocese

A long-awaited report on sexual abuse in a German diocese faulted retired Pope Benedict XVI's handling of four cases when he was archbishop in the 1970s and 1980s.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, sources say

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, giving President Joe Biden a chance to nominate a new justice to the bench, source says.

Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo Fiona turns 5: See photos of her over the years

Fiona, a hippo born prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo on Jan. 24, 2017, remains an online hit. See photos of her over the years as she turns 5.

SAT going digital in shifting college admissions landscape

The SAT exam will move to a digital format in 2024 and will be shorter, administrators announced. A closer look at the changes and the reasons for them.

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo shares her final communication with him

Rizzo shared memories about who her husband was — with a common theme being how incredibly loving he was to everyone he met, making sure to tell everyone he loved them.

Hospital refusing heart transplant for patient who won't get COVID-19 vaccine

A 31-year-old man in need of a heart transplant in Boston cannot get one because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Health experts explain why.

