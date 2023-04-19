DETROIT — Tesla dropped the starting prices for its two top-selling models overnight, the company's fourth price cut in the U.S. this year.
Electric vehicles (EV) line up outside a Tesla dealership April 19 in Melbourne, Australia.
William West, AFP
The company lopped $3,000, or about 6%, off the starting prices for all three versions of the Model Y small SUV, Tesla's top-seller. It also cut $2,000, or about 5%, from the starting price of a version of the Model 3 small sedan.
Tesla could have cut the Model 3 prices to make more cars loaded with options eligible for the U.S. government's $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit. With options, some Model 3s would exceed the government's $55,000 price limit for cars to be eligible for the credit.
But some industry analysts say demand may be slowing for the company's vehicles as more competition enters the market. Others say Tesla is using its high profit margins to take market share from competitors.
The price cuts at Tesla dragged down its shares and those of other major electric vehicle makers as well.
Shares of Tesla Inc. slid 2%. After major declines last year, the company's stock is bouncing back, up almost 50% so far in 2023.
A message was left Wednesday morning seeking comment from Austin, Texas-based Tesla.
The cuts follow price drops earlier this week overseas, with analysts reporting cuts in Europe, Israel and Singapore.
They come just ahead of Tesla's first-quarter earnings release scheduled for after the closing bell on Wednesday.
The $3,000 price cuts on the Model Y dropped the lowest-priced Dual Motor model to $46,990. The Long Range model went to $49,990 and the Y Performance dropped to $53,990. All versions of the Model Y were already eligible for the U.S. tax credit because the price limit for SUVs is $80,000.
The Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive, Tesla's lowest-priced vehicle, saw a cut to $39,990. The Model 3 Performance version stayed the same at $52,990.
Neither of Tesla's slower-selling bigger models, the S and X, are eligible for tax credits, and prices remained the same Wednesday for both of them.
CEO Elon Musk has said that demand for the company's cars is limited by affordability. “There is plenty of demand for our products, but if the price is more money than people have, that demand is irrelevant,” he wrote on Twitter earlier this month.
Fueled by previous price cuts, Tesla's first-quarter sales grew by 36%, but they still fell short of analyst expectations. The company said it delivered a quarterly record of 422,875 vehicles worldwide from January to March, up from just over 310,000 a year ago. The increase fell short of analyst estimates of 432,000 for the quarter, according to FactSet.
Analysts are watching Tesla's financial results to see if the price drops cut into profit and margins per vehicle.
Shares of Tesla Inc. fell 2%. Shares of Rivian, Lucid, Nikola Lordstown and Chinese electric automaker Rio tumbled between 4% and 7%.
30 SUVs with the highest death rates
30 SUVs with the highest death rates
Americans love their SUVs—they're roomy, they're versatile, and above all, they're viewed as safer than the classic sedan. As roadways in the U.S. have gotten deadlier since the pandemic arrived, passengers in smaller vehicles are left to fret about their higher likelihood of death in the event of a collision.
But which of the leading SUVs are involved in the most fatal accidents for their passengers?
Stacker used data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to find the 30 SUVs with the highest driver death rates. Vehicles made by Jeep and Mitsubishi landed in several spots among the top manufacturers of vehicles ranked by highest death rate.
Death rates for this ranking were measured as the number of estimated driver deaths per 1 million registered vehicle years, each of which is measured as one vehicle registered for one year. Rates were also adjusted based on drivers' ages and gender. Ties were broken by the rate of multiple-vehicle crashes that resulted in driver deaths, though a few vehicles still remained tied after considering that factor.
The institute released the data in May 2020, primarily comparing 2017 vehicle models, but expanded the results to earlier model years for more data in cases where the vehicle wasn't substantially redesigned during that time. These rankings do not include luxury SUVs, which typically have additional safety measures.
The institute estimated that the overall death rate for SUVs is about 25 per million registration years, or 19 per 10 billion vehicle miles traveled. The largest SUVs have the lowest driver death rate compared to other vehicle categories. Many of the vehicle models with the lowest death rates were luxury SUVs, which were not included in these particular rankings.
Death rate estimates were created using statistical modeling, which is prone to some degree of error: Confidence interval ranges are provided, and the actual values have a 95% chance of being within that range based on the institute's analysis.
Some have postulated that Americans' penchant for larger vehicles—evident in
sales of trucks and so-called sport-utility vehicles—is creating riskier conditions on roads. Even a midsize SUV can weigh nearly twice as much as a 1,500-pound Toyota Corolla. And a study from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that the likelihood of a person in a vehicle dying in a collision increased 47% for every additional 1,000 pounds of weight the vehicle is hit by.
The increasing frequency of deaths on American roadways is not new, and recent estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found the rate has
risen by more than 30% over the last decade. And data suggests it has ramped up further since the pandemic began. The NHTSA has also reported that alcohol use while driving, speeding, and distracted driving are simultaneously on the rise in the last two years.
Read on to see how your preferred SUV stacks up against other popular models.
You may also like: 5 scientifically proven ways to improve your sleep
Bryant Jayme // Shutterstock
#30. Toyota RAV4 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 28* per million registered vehicle years
--- 28 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- None in single-vehicle crashes
--- None in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 0-59
Canva
#29. Volkswagen Tiguan 4WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 29* per million registered vehicle years
--- 16 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 16 in single-vehicle crashes
--- None in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 0-62
Veyron Photo // Shutterstock
#28. Chevrolet Traverse 4WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 29* per million registered vehicle years
--- 19 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 9 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 2 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 9-49
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#27. Chevrolet Equinox 4WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 29* per million registered vehicle years
--- 20 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 9 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 2 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 15-43
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#26. Ford Escape 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 29* per million registered vehicle years
--- 22 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 6 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 2 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 20-38
You may also like: Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#25. Jeep Wrangler 4-door 4WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 31* per million registered vehicle years
--- 15 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 17 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 10 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 21-41
Arnold O. A. Pinto // Shutterstock
#24. Kia Sorento 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 32* per million registered vehicle years
--- 12 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 22 in single-vehicle crashes
--- None in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 5-58
rebinworkshop // Shutterstock
#23. Ford Explorer 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 33* per million registered vehicle years
--- 21 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 11 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 6 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 8-58
Fancey Media // Shutterstock
#22. GMC Terrain 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 33* per million registered vehicle years
--- 22 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 10 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 1 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 16-51
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#21. Toyota 4Runner 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 34* per million registered vehicle years
--- 23 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 10 in single-vehicle crashes
--- None in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 0-67
You may also like: Most and least healthy states in America
Canva
#20. Jeep Patriot 4WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 36* per million registered vehicle years
--- 24 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 12 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 2 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 18-54
Iurii Vlasenko // Shutterstock
#19. Ford Flex 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 38* per million registered vehicle years
--- 38 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- None in single-vehicle crashes
--- None in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 0-75
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#18. Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 4WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 39* per million registered vehicle years
--- 9 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 35 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 15 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 8-69
haryanta.p // Shutterstock
#17. GMC Yukon 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 40* per million registered vehicle years
--- 0 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 40 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 26 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 0-88
Amanson // Shutterstock
#16. Jeep Compass 4WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 40* per million registered vehicle years
--- 21 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 20 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 8 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 15-64
You may also like: Medical information to have ready in case of emergency
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#15. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 43* per million registered vehicle years
--- 32 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 12 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 12 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 9-77
rebinworkshop // Shutterstock
#14. Chevrolet Trax 4WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 45* per million registered vehicle years
--- 15 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 33 in single-vehicle crashes
--- None in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 2-88
Miro Vrlik Photography // Shutterstock
#13. Dodge Journey 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 45* per million registered vehicle years
--- 26 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 19 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 12 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 25-65
Iurii Vlasenko // Shutterstock
#12. Chevrolet Equinox 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 45* per million registered vehicle years
--- 32 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 12 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 6 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 33-57
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#11. Jeep Wrangler 2-door 4WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 46* per million registered vehicle years
--- 23 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 23 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 20 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 25-68
You may also like: Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained
Canva
#10. Honda HR-V 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 50* per million registered vehicle years
--- 36 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 11 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 6 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 4-95
AnupongTermin // Shutterstock
#9. Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 51* per million registered vehicle years
--- 26 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 26 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 15 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 24-78
Everyonephoto Studio // Shutterstock
#8. Nissan Rogue 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 51* per million registered vehicle years
--- 38 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 11 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 1 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 32-70
Iurii Vlasenko // Shutterstock
#7. Ford Expedition 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 55* per million registered vehicle years
--- 24 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 29 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 15 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 5-104
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#6. Mitsubishi Outlander 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 55* per million registered vehicle years
--- 31 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 22 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 15 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 5-104
You may also like: States with the highest cancer rates
Everyonephoto Studio // Shutterstock
#5. Jeep Compass 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 55* per million registered vehicle years
--- 40 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 15 in single-vehicle crashes
--- None in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 25-85
Tikhomirov Sergey // Shutterstock
#4. Jeep Patriot 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 60* per million registered vehicle years
--- 49 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 8 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 5 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 35-85
Iurii Vlasenko // Shutterstock
#3. Hyundai Tucson 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 61* per million registered vehicle years
--- 37 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 21 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 9 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 18-103
Renovacio // Shutterstock
#2. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 4WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 67* per million registered vehicle years
--- 45 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 21 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 5 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 12-122
Pras Nazri // Shutterstock
#1. Chevrolet Trax 2WD
- Estimated driver deaths: 73* per million registered vehicle years
--- 40 in multiple-vehicle crashes
--- 37 in single-vehicle crashes
--- 20 in single-vehicle rollovers
*95% confidence range: 32-114
You may also like: What the average American eats in a year
Zoran Karapancev // Shutterstock
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.