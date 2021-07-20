The Latest: Alabama vaccine rate 'self-inflicted' injury

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A health leader says Alabama is suffering a “self-inflicted" wound from COVID-19, with hospitals filling up as the state trails the nation in vaccinations.

Nearly 500 people are being treated for the virus statewide, according to state statistics. Only 166 people were hospitalized a month ago with COVID-19 after thousands were vaccinated and before the new delta variant took hold.

Hospitals are far from the critical point they reached in January, when some 3,000 people were being treated at one time. But the delta variant threatens to worsen the situation barring an increase in vaccinations, said Dr. Donald Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association.

“There’s just a sense of frustration,” said Williamson, the former head the Alabama Department of Public Health. “The fact that cases are rising is a self-inflicted injury.”

Precautions such as face masks and social distancing are scarce in the state. Statistics show only 50 people would currently be hospitalized if everyone who is eligible for a shot had gotten one, Williamson said. “This is the plague of our generation, and certainly of our lifetime,” he said. “And now it could be so easily averted, but we’re failing to do that.”