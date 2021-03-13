The Latest: All Duke University undergrads must quarantine

According to State Minister Channa Jayasumana who oversees pharmaceutical production, supply and regulation, Sri Lanka has not yet taken a decision to suspend the vaccine.

Sri Lanka received 500,000 doses of the vaccine from India as a donation, while the island nation bought the same number again from the Serum Institute of India. It received another 264,000 doses from the COVAX facility.

Sri Lanka has also planned to purchase some 13 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines directly.

By Saturday, Sri Lanka’s total positive cases stood at 87,285, with 525 fatalities.

———

ISLAMABAD — The provincial government in Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab, has announced the shutting of 15 famous shrines, including that of the Sufi saint famously known as Data Ganj Bakhsh in Lahore, amid the third wave of the coronavirus.

Federal authorities earlier announced the closing of educational institutions for two weeks in seven cities in Punjab and some in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan has reported 602,536 cases, including 13,476 deaths.

———