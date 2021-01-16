The Latest: China reports a few new cases of COVID-19

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors will consult Tuesday on how to proceed with lockdown measures, which are currently due to expire on Jan. 31.

On Saturday, Germany recorded 18,678 confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours and another 980 deaths. It says there have been 139 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days -- far above the maximum of 50 authorities want to reach.

LOS ANGELES — California officials are touting a new mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium while acknowledging it’s unclear how much more supply is coming from the federal government.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s trying to find out how much will be delivered. Governors says the Trump administration promised it would send hundreds of thousands of doses from its stockpile, but now says it can’t deliver that amount.

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is expected to handle 12,000 vaccinations a day. San Francisco officials say the city can handle 10,000 people a day at mass vaccination sites. However, they say they can’t put plans in motion because it’s unclear how many doses will be available.