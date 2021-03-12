The Latest: Dr. Deborah Birx joins George W. Bush Institute

The latest spike in cases comes days after Pakistan started vaccinating people who are 60 or above. Pakistan is currently using China’s Sinopharm vaccine, which was donated by Beijing last month.

———

NEW YORK — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely than white Americans to have experienced job and other income losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who have lost income are more likely to be in a deep financial hole. The poll finds that 62% of Hispanic Americans and 54% of Black Americans have lost some form of household income during the pandemic, including job losses, pay cuts, fewer hours and unpaid leave. That compares with 45% of white Americans.

Black and Hispanic Americans being more likely than white Americans to say they are close to someone who has died from COVID-19 and less likely to have received a vaccination. The pandemic has killed Black and Hispanic Americans at rates disproportionate to their population in the U.S., according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

———

