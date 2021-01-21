The Latest: Florida limits vaccinations to state residents

Fauci said the new administration would “be completely open and honest” in dealing with the pandemic and, in an implicit rebuke to the Trump administration, said everything now would be “based on science and evidence.”

He also said in the Biden administration, the rule would be “if you don’t know the answer, don’t guess.”

Fauci, who repeatedly attacked by Trump for breaking with his rosy view of the pandemic, provided an update on the new, more contagious strains of the virus, which has now claimed the lives of more than 400,000 Americans.

———

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Ohio will use $50 million in federal pandemic aid dollars to buy two million at-home rapid coronavirus tests to help local health departments respond faster to testing needs.

The Republican governor also said the state’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. pandemic curfew, due to expire in a couple days, will be extended, though he didn’t provide details. Meanwhile, Lt. Gov Jon Husted said the state is wrestling with huge numbers of fraudulent unemployment claims being filed for federal pandemic aid.

Husted said 1.4 million of those claims, nearly 800,000 have been flagged as fraudulent, including a claim someone made in Husted’s name.