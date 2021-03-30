The Latest: Italy orders 5-day quarantine on entries from EU

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka said on Tuesday that it will receive a donation of 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China this week.

Authorities say the vaccine will first be given to Chinese citizens in Sri Lanka. There are several thousand Chinese working at various projects in the country.

Government spokesman Ramesh Pathirana said the vaccine will be given to Sri Lankans once the country receives a clearance from the World Health Organization.

He said WHO has not yet recommended the universal use of Sinopharm.

Sri Lanka has so far received 1,264,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and has inoculated 903,467 people.

It has approved three vaccines: Oxford-AstraZeneca, Russia's Sputnik V and China’s Sinopharm.

Sri Lanka has decided to buy 7 million doses of Sputnik V.

———

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.