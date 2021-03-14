The Latest: Mexico's president knocks US over vaccines

The country of around 2 million people has recorded more than 200,000 coronavirus infections. Slovenia has had a curfew in place along with a ban on gatherings and other anti-virus measures.

BERLIN — A German airline says it is laying on extra flights to Mallorca over the Easter period after the lifting of a German travel warning for the Spanish island prompted a big increase in bookings.

Germany’s disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said on Friday that it was removing parts of Spain — including the Balearic Islands — from its list of “risk areas” effective Sunday. People arriving in Germany from such areas must go into quarantine.

Germany-based travel operator TUI said on Friday that it was moving up the start of flights from some German airports to Mallorca by six days to March 21.

Lufthansa’s budget airline, Eurowings, said Sunday that many flights were booked out within hours of the announcement. It said it is expanding its so-far limited program of services to Mallorca by adding another 300 flights over the Easter period. Passengers to Mallorca require a negative coronavirus test. The German foreign ministry is still advising, though no longer warning, against nonessential tourist travel there.