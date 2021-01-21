The Latest: Mississippi pushing to vaccinate more Blacks

The Republican governor also said the state’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. pandemic curfew, due to expire in a couple days, will be extended, though he didn’t provide details. Meanwhile, Lt. Gov Jon Husted said the state is wrestling with huge numbers of fraudulent unemployment claims being filed for federal pandemic aid.

Husted said 1.4 million of those claims, nearly 800,000 have been flagged as fraudulent, including a claim someone made in Husted’s name.

The at-home test kit deal involves a partnership between the state, Miami-based digital health company eMed and Chicago-based medical device company Abbott Laboratories. Users can administer the BinaxNow at-home rapid antigen tests with results available in about 15 minutes.

A company spokesperson said users will receive online guidance to take the tests, and the results will be recorded with the Ohio Department of Health. Devine said local health departments have been asking for this type of rapid testing.

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas is shifting into the second phase of coronavirus immunizations as the Republican-led state House approved a bill that would extend the state’s pandemic emergency declaration.