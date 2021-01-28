The Latest: South Africa virus variant found in S. Carolina

In Britain, officials have decided to delay giving people the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 weeks so that as many people as possible can get at least some protection from one shot. Numerous scientists have questioned the U.K. decision and called for an evaluation to investigate the effects of prolonging the gap between doses.

———

BRUSSELS — A European Union top official says the bloc should look at legal ways to secure enough supplies of COVID-19 vaccines if negotiations with pharmaceutical companies don’t succeed.

In a reply to a letter he received from four EU government leaders, EU Council president Charles Michel says the bloc “should explore all options and make use of all legal means and enforcement measures at our disposal under the Treaties.”

The EU is at odds with drugmaker AstraZeneca over expected delays in deliveries. AstraZeneca said last week that it planned to cut initial deliveries in the EU from the scheduled 80 million doses for the first quarter of the year to 31 million doses because of reduced yields from its manufacturing plants in Europe.

———