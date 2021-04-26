The Latest: Turkey announces lockdown to curb infections

The Thai capital has seen a rapid rise in infections since early April. On Monday, health authorities announced 2,048 new cases and eight deaths, bringing the totals to more than 57,000 cases and 148 deaths.

The latest measure to curb infections is a fine of up to 20,000 baht ($636) for failing to wearing face masks in indoor and outdoor areas in 48 provinces including Bangkok.

Thailand also has banned the entry of visitors from India, with the exception of its own citizens. The ban takes effect May 1.

———

PRAGUE — The Czech Republic is easing its tight coronavirus restrictions amid a decline in new infections in one of the hardest-hit European Union countries.

The government says hairdressers, beauty salons and pet care providers will be among those allowed to reopen starting May 3.

If new infections continue to decrease, the government is set to reopen all stores at the same time, with the final decision expected on Thursday.

The number of new cases per 100,000 citizens in last seven days was at 163 on Sunday. The easing is set to go ahead if that number drops to 100. That would also makes it possible for the elementary schools to fully reopen.