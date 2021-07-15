Top Senate Dem sets infrastructure vote, pressures lawmakers

That means the chamber's 50 Democrats will need support from at least 10 Republicans. Democratic leaders hope a bipartisan deal on the widely popular road and other projects would attract enough Republicans to succeed. Bargainers have faced major hang-ups over which revenues they would raise to finance the infrastructure legislation.

Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., want Congress to approve a $3.5 trillion budget resolution before lawmakers begin a summer recess next month. Approval of that measure is crucial for Democrats because it would protect a massive subsequent bill actually providing that money for specific programs — probably this fall — from more GOP filibusters, meaning Democrats could pass it on their own.

The infrastructure bill and budget resolution would also need to pass the House, which Democrats control narrowly.

On Wednesday, Biden made a quick foray to the Capitol hunting support for his ambitious agenda, a potential landmark achievement that will require near-unanimous backing from fractious Democrats.

The president spent just under an hour at a closed-door lunch with Democratic senators in the building where he served for 36 years as a Delaware senator and where his party controls the House and Senate, though just barely.