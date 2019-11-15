2019 Toyota Sequoia? An SUV so solid and unchanging, it's almost petrified

The brick streets of Old Market Omaha really tossed the Sequoia around, though I never put the Expedition to that kind of test.

The Sequoia feels a lot of the wind as well, and it comes through the steering wheel for drivers.

A trip in the rain really knocked around the TRD edition - puddles on the highway sent it diving and slipping from side to side. Some of that was the poor road surface, but not all of it.

Driving a car on a trip is never a problem when the review is positive. But this negative review gives me pause, so I'll add this caveat - maybe the roads in Nebraska and Iowa are far worse than I'm used to. But I know that these tires - 275/55/20s - are wide and designed for keeping the vehicle overtop the mud, so they probably do the same thing for the rain, when it's less welcome.

Off the road: I'm sure the Sequoia is a welcome companion here. Never did have the pleasure.

Up to speed: The acceleration was pretty strong, unsurprisingly. The 5.7-liter V-8 engine creates a whopping 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque, the monster of the bunch. The truck reaches 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, according to a Motor Trend review of a 2017 model (it's not that different).

Still the Sequoia tips the scales at almost 3 tons.